Luann de Lesseps Runs Into Ex-Husband Tom D’Agostino’s Ex at Awkward ‘RHONY’ Party

A lighthearted holiday shopping party suddenly turned cringeworthy for Real Housewives of New York City personality Luann de Lesseps on Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo show.

The 52-year-old reality personality attended a holiday event at Henri Bendel when she ran into Missy Pool, the ex-girlfriend of de Lesseps’ ex-husband Tom D’Agostino.

Pool has appeared on RHONY a few times over its 10 seasons, admitting that she only knew D’Agostino had broken up with her when she learned he was engaged to de Lesseps.

Despite their breakup and his eventual nuptials to de Lesseps, Pool and D’Agostino never stopped making eyes at one another. In one episode last season, the ex-girlfriend avoided questions about them allegedly making out in a bathroom of the Regency hotel, joking that she was “scared” of de Lesseps coming after her “with daggers in the eyes.”

She also teased the newlywed D’Agostino about his wedding ring, which caused him to refer to himself as “a dog with a collar.” He also took off his microphone to have a private conversation with Pool on-camera while de Lesseps was watching last season.

D’Agostino’s difficulty adjusting to married life ended up being one of the many reasons the couple split just seven months after tying the knot.

“Getting caught in the press going out and meeting with ex-girlfriends, that caused a lot of fights to go on,” de Lesseps told PEOPLE in September, a month after they announced their separation. “He ended up calling an ex-girlfriend to see where they were [one night after we came back from a dinner party]. And that’s when I said to myself, ‘This is the last straw. This is really the last straw.’”

It’s not clear if that ex-girlfriend was Pool, but if it was, it would be shocking if she wanted to appear on the Bravo series again.

But in Wednesday’s episode, she was invited to an outing thrown by Ramona Singer, an invite castmate Carole Radziwill questioned.

“Ramona should know better. It’s just not cool,” said Radziwill, 54.

“Why I shouldn’t invite her because of Luann?” Singer, 61, later said in her defense. “You know it’s a big party, it’s 60 people. I wouldn’t invite her if it were just six or 10 girls, it’s 60 people. She doesn’t see him anymore!”

That didn’t make it any less awkward for de Lesseps.

“Come on, really?” she told the cameras. “Am I surprised that every time Ramona has a party she invites Missy? No because she has no respect for me, obviously. Who knows, it’s a women’s shopping event. Tom could be coming out from the dressing room before I know it!”

But when the two finally came face to face, they reacted surprisingly well, trading niceties before admitting, “It’s good to see you.’

De Lesseps even told Radziwill, “I never had a problem with Missy … I think the man was the problem!”

Pool agreed: “I never had a problem with you. The man was the big problem. You just got to make the most of it.”

Radziwill was of course supportive. “You dump the guy and you keep the girl,” she said.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Pool added.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

