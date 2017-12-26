‘RHONY’ Luann de Lesseps’ Bedroom Antics Triggered Call to Police

A mystery man appears to be involved in Luann de Lesseps’ drunken Palm Beach arrest early Sunday morning.

The Real Housewives of New York City cast member attacked a Florida police officer after she was found trespassing in a hotel room in bed with an unidentified man, a police report released Monday said, as reported by Page Six.

The 52-year-old reality TV personality and her male companion allegedly entered a room they weren’t registered to at the Colony hotel Saturday night while a maid was finishing turn-down service.

When a security guard found them in the room, they told de Lesseps and the man they had to leave, according to the report.

After “multiple attempts to get both subjects to leave over a five minute period,” the guard called for help, and two police officers responded to the scene, where they found the former Countess and her friend Julie Olson in the room.

Both “appeared to be highly intoxicated,” according to the report, and while Olson left under police order, de Lesseps locked herself in the bathroom, only opening the door when the guard began to unlock the door.

She then allegedly shoved a responding officer in the chest with her palm, then slammed the door on his face, “striking him in the forehead,” according to the document.

When she was handcuffed and arrested, de Lesseps reportedly tried to escape, yelling, “I’m going to f—ing kill you” while police got her under control.

She continued telling the officers that she was going to “f—ing kill all of you” as she was brought to the station and booked into holding. She was released without bail Sunday morning after being charged in court on five counts, including battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

Later in the day, she tweeted an apology, blaming her behavior on a reaction she had to returning to the place where she wed her ex-husband of seven months, Tom D’Agostino.

I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior. This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018 — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) December 24, 2017

Photo credit: Twitter/ @pbpost