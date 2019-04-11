‘RHONY’: Dorinda Medley Mends Friendship With Luann de Lesseps After ‘Mugshot’ Fight

Even the infamous “fish room” couldn’t derail Dorinda Medley‘s plan to reconcile with former friend Luann de Lesseps during their weekend stay at her home in the Berkshires.

In Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, despite de Lesseps’ high-maintenance requests from her host and flat-out refusal to sleep in the room adorned with taxidermy fish.

After switching her room and ordering a massage for the former Countess, Medley was sick of tip-toeing around one of her oldest friends, deciding to confront her about the fight that derailed their relationship last year.

“I’ve given this past year a lot of thinking,” she told the camera. “I don’t want to have a superficial interaction with her. I don’t like what I said, she didn’t like what she said. Let’s discuss that. I just want to get this behind me already.”

RHONY fans will remember the two getting into it while on vacation last season, when Medley brought up de Lesseps’ drunken Christmas Eve arrest, saying, “You drink some more and get arrested, honey,” before bringing up her being the one of the two that had a “mugshot” when de Lesseps alluded she had a drinking problem herself.

“I’m sorry for the behavior I exhibited,” Medley told de Lesseps a year later. “I can’t unsay what I did, and I felt like I was hurt and I reacted badly, no excuse. And then it just snowballed. We loved each other like family.”

“Believe me, I miss that part of our relationship,” de Lesseps responded, prompting Medley to continue, “I want to move forward with you, and it may not be now, it may not be for six months, but I want us to find peace. You’re doing fantastically, I feel like I’m trying to do fantastically, so I just wanna say this.”

The genuine apology appeared to strike the right note, with de Lesseps telling her she appreciated her “owning it” for what felt like the first time.

“This is what I’ve been waiting for,” she told the camera later. “I just wanted Dorinda to cop to it and own it, and it really makes me feel like she really is remorseful. I finally feel like Dorinda’s really sincere — I do. It’s gonna take time to get back to where we used to be, but at this point I feel like I can relax, let my guard down, and just enjoy the weekend.”

But where one friendship is repaired, another seems to be splintering, when Bethenny Frankel showed up to the Berkshires and learned that de Lesseps was upset she had gotten a better room in Medley’s home for the weekend in what felt like a betrayal after everything the Skinnygirl mogul had done for her — including staging an intervention for the cabaret star and getting her into rehab.

“Why is Luann talking behind my back at all, saying anything negative thing about me whatsoever in any capacity at all, in any iteration whatsoever?” Frankel asked Medley. “She should be saying, ‘You’re the Lord Jesus Christ.’ And I don’t even know if I believe in that. I’m not Catholic.”

“I really can’t wrap my head around that,” she continued in a confessional. “We went through this intervention together, and I didn’t do what I did for her, because I feel that she owes me. But saying anything negative or anything catty? Zero bandwidth for that.”

Going down the rabbit hole, Frankel accused de Lesseps of not being there for her after the death of boyfriend Dennis Shields, who passed away in August 2018 of what appeared to be a drug overdose.

“She has no self-awareness,” Medley agreed.

Will peace finally prevail in the Berkshires? Or will the curse continue.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Rommel Demano/Getty Images