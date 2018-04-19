‘RHONY’: Dorinda Medley Explodes on Sonja Morgan Over Her Late Husband

Comparing one’s decade-old divorce to the loss of a friend’s husband isn’t a good look, and it’s a lesson Sonja Morgan learned the hard way on Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Dorinda Medley got fed up with Morgan’s complaining during a group meal with fellow Houswives Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, and turned the group hang into a battle, the likes of which will likely have repurcussions all season.

The two have had tension building for a couple of seasons now, stemming from the Real Housewives of New York City season eight reunion, when Morgan claimed Medley had a cocaine habit. Last year, they clashed over what Morgan had said about Medley in the press — leading Medley to call Morgan, “a disgusting, pathetic, delusional fool.” And you can’t forget the infamous “clip clip” argument over a potential business agreement.

In the season 10 premiere that aired this month, Morgan was late to greet Medley at the Halloween party she was hosting, reigniting bad blood between the two.

In Wednesday’s episode, Medley had had enough when Morgan started complaining about her ex-husband, whom she divorced in 2006.

“I don’t know about your life and you don’t know about my life. I would love to know more about your life and I would love for you to know more about my life, honestly,” the 53-year-old told Morgan.

Singer tried to call a truce between the two. “Can we try to make a pact? Maybe it will last, maybe it won’t, but can we all try to be more considerate of each other’s feelings when we talk about each other?” she asked. “Can we try, that’s all. Can we try?”

Morgan was on board, telling Medley, “I’m very sensitive of your feelings. The thing is, I just don’t express my feelings well. Can you accept that? I’m very sensitive, and I’m sensitive to your feelings. Maybe I don’t express them well.”

But Medley wasn’t having it, especially when de Lesseps tried to intervene and say that Morgan had “been through a lot.”

“Oh stop with this bologna! I buried a husband, okay?” Medley said of her late husband Richard, who died in 2011 of liver failure. “Meanwhile you got divorced how many years ago? Almost two decades ago! 15 years? And we talk about Mr. Morgan like he was just having tea in your house!”

Morgan, attempting to defend herself, fired back: “Oh, we’ve heard that a thousand times too!” she shouts back at Medley. “You talk about Richard every day, too!”

But Medley wasn’t to be messed with. “Your husband left you, and my husband died,” she said. “People were f—ing around. So don’t you dare compare your f—ing marriage to me burying my husband. Because you were f—ing around on the South of France. … You a–.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo