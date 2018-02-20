‘RHONY’ Cast Reportedly Rescued From Sinking, Vomit-Soaked Ship

The Real Housewives of New York City found themselves in peril on the high seas, when what was designed to be an enjoyable cruise quickly turning into a vomit-soaked shipwreck situation.

Sources told Page Six Monday that the Bravo reality personalities had booked themselves a day on a luxury yacht during their visit to Cartagena, Colombia, but when the boat they had rented turned out to be old and broken down, things quickly turned chaotic.

“Once they were ushered on board, the boat couldn’t even move. The anchor got stuck, so the crew had to saw the anchor off before they could sail anywhere,” the source said.

“When they got out to sea, the engine caught fire. It was a huge blaze and the crew was fighting to put it out. They didn’t have a fire extinguisher nor did they speak English,” another said.

The sea was also reportedly so rough that “the seats and other things on board that weren’t nailed down started flying about.” The boat was taking on water, “and there were only two or three life jackets for everyone on board.”

The cast reportedly reacted just how you would expect.

“They all thought they were going to die and they were hysterical,” we’re told. “Bethenny [Frankel], Ramona [Singer] and Dorinda [Medley] were soaked and screaming hysterically, Carole [Radziwill] and Tinsley [Mortimer] were literally throwing up from seasickness. They were far out to sea and they thought they were going down like the Titanic.”

The group was eventually rescued by a passing boat, but Page Six is reporting that all were so traumatized by the experience that Bravo has offered them counseling.

A Bravo rep told the publication, “ The Real Housewives of New York City cast was recently on a boat in South America and encountered turbulent water. Thankfully, everyone is fine and was able to continue their vacation as planned. The safety of our cast and crew is paramount and, to that end, we are doing a full investigation.”

Photo credit: Facebook/The Real Housewives of New York City