‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Makes Rumored Relationship Instagram Official

Bethenny Frankel is making her rumored relationship with Paul Bernon Instagram official.

The Real Housewives of New York City star took to Instagram Tuesday to share a series of photos from her trip with Bernon to the Dominican Republic for the holidays.

In one photo, Frankel looks fresh-faced and happy as the couple eats breakfast overlooking in the water, while in another the two smile for a sunglasses selfie.

“Bye bye Dominican Republic. What a beautiful country of beautiful people,” she captioned the gallery, adding the hashtag “healing retreat.”

Frankel didn’t specify what the “healing” she was searching for was in reaction to, but the Bravo star revealed recently that she had a “wake up call” following a near-death experience.

On Dec. 17, the Skinnygirl mogul tweeted she was “5 minutes from dying” the day before after suffering an allergic reaction from fish.

“I have rare fish allergy. Sun,I had soup,itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40,” the RHONY star wrote on social media. “I couldn’t talk,see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an #epipen.”

She later credited Bernon with saving her life in a social media response to a fan asking about her “new boyfriend.”

As for Bernon himself, PEOPLE reported that the real estate developer and film producer is the co-founder and partner of Burn Later, “a Los Angeles-based film finance and production company.”

The new Housewife boyfriend also reportedly graduated from Boston University’s College of Communication and earned a Master’s in Real Estate from New York University, also becoming a Managing Partner at Rubicon Real Estate, LLC.

Frankel’s previous on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields, died in August of a suspected drug overdose.

Following his shocking death, Frankel wrote on Twitter, “It’s hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so. It’s excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant ?s & memories. Our relationship is current so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Bethenny Frankel