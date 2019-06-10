‘RHONY’ Alum Jill Zarin Gets Emotional Leaving Home She Shared With Late Husband Bobby for 19 Years

Jill Zarin is beginning a “new chapter” of her life 18 months after the Real Housewives of New York City alum lost husband Bobby to a prolonged battle with cancer.

Monday, the Bravo star, 55, took to Instagram with photos of her mostly empty Upper East Side home, revealing the day had come for her to leave behind the place she shared so many memories with her husband.

“After 19 of the most amazing years together in our home, the time has come 18 months after Bobby passed to begin a new chapter,” she began the caption.

Explaining she felt it was “important” to stay in their home “at least a year before any major changes,” the former RHONY star revealed she was “downsizing,” as well as “completely changing [her] surroundings.”

It wasn’t an easy decision, nor a clinical task packing up their home of nearly two decades.

“I am sad and cried this weekend but as Bobby told me many times, life is like a book and when one chapter ends a new one begins,” she added. “As painful as it’s been to lose someone I loved so deeply and completely, Bobby told me before he left me that it’s OK to fall in love again and he wants me to happy more than anyone.”

She ended her announcement with an emotional tribute to her late husband, writing, “There will only be one Bobby Zarin. I promise never to forget you and I know you are my guardian angel.”

Bobby passed away in January 2018 at the age of 71 after years being treated for aggressive cancer that first appeared in his thyroid and eventually manifested in his brain.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer,” Jill wrote on her website at the time. “There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone for all your love, and support during this difficult time.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jill Zarin