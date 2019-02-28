RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Laughs off Affair Allusions, Question About Not Wearing Wedding Ring: ‘Who Cares?’

Teresa Giudice‘s husband, Joe Giudice, is currently serving 41 months in prison, and will potentially be deported to Italy upon completing his sentence.

During The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion on Wednesday night, Guidice addressed speculation that she had been seen getting close with another man, with the reality star dismissing host Andy Cohen’s question.

“What else is new? I took tons of pictures with tons of fans. I was hugging a lot of people…a lot of people were touching me. It was New Year’s Eve, hello?! One girl wanted to make out with me. I just said, ‘Not right now, later,’” she said.

The mom of four also laughed off Cohen’s question about her not wearing her wedding ring on New Year’s Eve, saying, “Who cares? Who cares if I wore my rings and don’t? Joe never wore rings.”

Joe is scheduled to be released from prison in March, and Guidice admitted on the reunion that she likely wouldn’t follow him to Italy should he be deported.

“I hope that’s not a decision I have to make, but to pick up my children and just move to another country, I don’t think that would be good for my children,” she said. “So, I mean, so, no, I probably wouldn’t.”

Guidice added that she hopes she doesn’t “have to cross that bridge,” though she is “angry” with her husband for putting their family in this situation. The couple shares daughters Gia, Gabriella, and Audriana, and Teresa said that her girls currently see Joe about twice a month while she visits him once a month.

“Does it make you angry?” Cohen asked Guidice about her legal issues.

“Of course I’m angry with him. I went to jail…of course I’m angry,” the 46-year-old responded. “Andy, I have a small family…I’m angry that I came home, eight months later, I lost my mom.”

In 2014, both Joe and Guidice pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud, which included mail, wire and bankruptcy. Guidice served 11 months in prison in 2015 and Joe began his sentence in 2016. Guidice’s mother, Antonia Gorga, passed away in March 2017, and Guidice said she blames her husband for taking time away from her that she could have spent with her mom.

Guidice and Joe have filed an appeal on Joe’s deportation ruling and are awaiting the results.

“He has tremendous guilt, but he’s very positive, very strong,” Guidice said of her husband.

Part 3 of the RHONJ reunion airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Getty / Bruce Glikas