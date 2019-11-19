‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Left BravoCon to Rush Dad Giacinto Gorga to the Hospital

Family first. Teresa Giudice left BravoCon early to rush father’s Giacinto Gorga to the hospital as she asked for prayers for her family in this difficult time. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed in her Instagram Story Sunday that she dipped out of the network’s first convention a day early due to her dad falling ill.



“Sorry, BravoCon fans,” Giudice wrote, according to E! News, alongside footage of an ambulance. “I had to leave. My dad doesn’t feel well. I’m taking him to the hospital.”

Giudice then shared in a now-deleted Instagram a photo of herself and her father, with the caption, “PRAY FOR MY FATHER,” according to PEOPLE.

A day prior at the RHONJ BravoCon panel, when asked about her father’s health, Giudice admitted, “He’s not doing that great. His breathing is still bad.”

Gorga has been hospitalized at least three times in the last two years, with Giudice revealing in October 2018 he had been hospitalized for an undisclosed reason on Instagram. Before that, Gorga was hospitalized for pneumonia in November 2017, just eight months after his wife, Antonia Gorga, passed away due to complications with her own pneumonia diagnosis at the age of 66.

“My mother, she fought really hard. But the pneumonia was too hard for her,” Giudice said of her mother’s death in the Season 8 premiere of RHONJ. “My mom, she was just the most caring, loving mom ever. And she only cared about my brother, me, and my dad. She was an amazing woman. She was pretty amazing.”

“I still can’t believe that she’s not here. I keep expecting that she’s going to come over tomorrow,” she added. “I keep getting depressed. I just feel lost.”

Since Antonia’s death, Giudice invited her father to live with her and her four daughters as they worked through their emotions surrounding Joe Giudice’s being in prison. (He has since been released from prison, spending seven months in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody before being deported to Italy while awaiting his final appeal.)

“It’s been a month since my mom passed, and my dad’s still feeling kind of lost,” Teresa continued on RHONJ. “I see him cry every day, and I want to make things better, but there’s no way to make things better. She’s not here.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

