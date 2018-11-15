‘RHONJ’ Siblings Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga Feud During ‘Emotional’ Holidays After Losing Their Mom

Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga are struggling to hold it together following the death of their mother Antonia last year.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars rekindled their former feuding in Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo reality show over an explosive Easter dinner when Giudice tried to prod her brother into visiting their father, Giacinto Gorga, more frequently as his health declines.

“My brother used to be around more when my mom first passed away, and I’m really nervous to say anything to him because when I brought this up in the past, it got ugly,” Giudice explained of her predicament. “My brother and I have been doing really well for a while now, and I definitely don’t want history to repeat itself. Life is short. I just don’t want my brother to have any regrets.”

Giacinto put things a bit more succinctly during the holiday, telling his son, “You never call me no more! F– you!”

While Joe explained to his dad that he had been busy at work, he bristled when his sister piled on, saying, “Are you going to be around more for this one? He wants you around more. The kid that’s not around the most, that’s the kid you always want.”

Joe’s wife, Melissa Gorga, definitely didn’t appreciate the line of questioning, especially with the good track she and her sister-in-law had been on following years of fighting.

“Who brings up a super sensitive, going-to-cause-a-problem conversation on Easter Sunday? Especially in front of my father-in-law, who is super upset as it is,” she asked the cameras. “This is definitely not the day, the time, the place. Like, your timing sucks.”

“Not on Easter,” Melissa added. “This conversation gets my skin crawling because I get instant flashbacks of the pain that Joe went through years ago over conversations that were similar. I know my husband. When you push him and you constantly say the same thing to him over and over again, I know he’s going to explode. Joe is a ticking time bomb. It’s going to happen.”

But Giudice didn’t think she was out of line, explaining, “Since I’ve lost my mom, holidays are more emotional. I’m just trying to make the holiday as best as I can for my dad. I just want to make him happy. He needs that. Before I went away, I spent a lot of time with my mom. And right now all I can think about is how when I came home, I wished I spent more time with my mom. So it’s frustrating that my brother makes the effort to see my dad just on a holiday.”

Joe confronted Giudice over her pestering, however, telling her, “You gotta cut that out. You always bring that up in front of Daddy. ‘Oh you work too much, you’re not around.’ Listen to me, if I was sitting in a bar all day, if I was sitting in restaurants, that’s a different story. But what am I going to do? When you put in 15 hours a day, hard work? I’m exhausted.”

Giudice fired back, “I’m just saying, he b—es to me all the time. I got to hear him! ‘Your brother don’t call me. It’s been five days.’”

The duo appeared to set things straight, at least for the holidays, with some perspective from the Giudice children, who asked them to focus on their love for one another at the holidays, but Joe’s confessional made it clear that the Giudice vs. Gorga fight was far from over this season.

“Teresa was always like this when we were kids,” Joe said. “When it came to me, she would rat me out. Why are you still doing this? It’s going to cause a big problem again, which we don’t need.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images