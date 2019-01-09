‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gia’s 18th Birthday With Sweet Post

Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia is all grown up, and the Real Housewives of New Jersey star made sure to send her oldest into her 18th year with a special tribute on social media.

“The day I became your mom was the day I found purpose in my life,” she wrote alongside a series of photos of her daughter over the years, including those with her as a baby and alongside sisters Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9. “Gia, you are such a sweet, gentle loving smart person and I’m so fortunate to be chosen as your mother.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you for being such an amazing big sister, cousin, niece, friend & all the other roles you play, I don’t know what I’d do without you,” continued the Bravo star. “You’ll never understand how much I love you & how grateful I am. I’m so proud & excited to see where your future takes you! Happy Birthday my gorgeous girl!! 18 — I can’t believe it!!!”

Gia’s official first step into adulthood is marred only by dad Joe Giudice’s current legal issues. After pleading guilty to mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in 2014, Joe has been serving out a 41-month sentence in federal prison since March 2016. Teresa was sentenced to 15 months in prison for the same crimes, 13 of which she served prior to Joe’s sentence before being released early.

Joe’s legal situation became more complicated in October, however, when an immigration court ruled to deport him to his native Italy after his prison sentence concluded.

After the ruling was handed down, Gia addressed the deportation order on Instagram, claiming her father isn’t a “threat to society” and would “never harm a soul.”

“My father did his time and learned from his mistakes,” she wrote. “Isn’t being in there supposed to make you realize your mistakes so you can become a better person? And that’s exactly what my father did.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram/Teresa Giudice