‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Calls Jackie Goldschneider a ‘Stalker’ in Explosive Reunion Fight

The Real Housewives of New Jersey didn’t waste any time getting into it in with one another during the Season 9 reunion special.

In part one of the three-part special Wednesday, in addition to Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin going back and forth over everything from infidelity to Oklahoma, Teresa Giudice revived her feud with Jackie Goldschneider, calling the newcomer a “stalker.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two Housewives have been clashing all season after the newbie brought up Teresa’s incarcerated husband Joe Giudice right off the bat, asking her, “Do you really feel your husband would be in jail right now if you could control what he did?”

Things started off at the reunion when Jackie said she wanted “very little to do with your type of people” in reference to Teresa.

“You wanna be me,” Teresa told Jackie. “That’s why you’ve been following me for 10 years.”

Teresa went on to show host Andy Cohen a rediscovered photo of herself in the early days of Housewives doing a book signing at a mall, posing with Jackie, then a fan asking for her autograph.

Jackie defended herself from accusations of being a superfan, saying she was at the mall with her kids when Teresa was doing a book signing and figured she would stop in as a fan of RHONJ to meet Teresa.

“She’s been following the show! She knows everything,” Teresa shouted, saying that Jackie clearly had an “agenda,” having told her upon their first meeting as castmates that she was her “biggest fan.”

Jackie fired back that the only reason Teresa was coming at her was because “she’s clearly very threatened of me,” assuring Teresa that she would not be “winning a war of words” with her.

But Teresa wasn’t so sure Jackie would be around for another battle after clashing with her, responding, “Anybody that goes against me—do you see them in this room anymore? No, they’re not here anymore.”

Jackie then told Teresa that she was “down here” while Jackie was “up here,” telling the OG housewife she needed to “learn to read” after being criticized for talking about Jennifer Aydin’s children in her blog.

Calling Teresa a “bully” who used her place on the show to force people to side with her, Jackie defended her comments about Joe, calling it an accurate analogy to the conversation the cast had been having at the time.

“I don’t want her saying s— about my husband!” Teresa shouted, calling her a “cold-hearted b—” and making a dig about Jackie’s estranged sister having good reason to stay away.

But when Jackie claimed Teresa used a ghostwriter for her book, that’s when things popped off, with Teresa grabbing cards out of Cohen’s hands and going to throw them at the object of her anger.

With Melissa Gorga getting involved in the drama on Jackie’s side, it’s clear this feud is just getting started.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo