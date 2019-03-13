‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Reveals She Will Split From Husband Joe If He’s Deported

Teresa Giudice‘s husband, Joe Giudice, is facing deporation to Italy when he is released from prison this month, and Teresa has seemingly confirmed that she will split from Joe if he is ordered to leave the country.

The reality star made the admission during Part 3 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s reunion on Bravo, which airs on Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m not doing a long distance relationship. I’m not doing it,” Teresa told host Andy Cohen in a clip shared by PEOPLE. “I want somebody with me every day.”

“I know exactly what happens — I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens,” she continued. “You do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’d be like, ‘Bye bye.’”

The 42-year-old also touched on the fact that moving to Italy with the couple’s four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — is an extremely unlikely scenario.

“Unless my kids say, ‘Mommy, we want to move to Italy,’ [we] are not going],” Teresa said. “Gia’s going to college next year; I haven’t spoken to Milania or Audriana about it, we haven’t gotten there yet; and Gabriella already voiced her opinion to me. She was like, ‘That would be so hard for me, Mommy.’ She doesn’t speak the language. She’s like, ‘That would kill me even more.’”

“It’s like starting a whole new life, and they’ve been through so much already,” she added.

Teresa and Joe have filed an appeal on Joe’s deportation ruling and are awaiting the results, though Teresa previously alluded to a potential split during Part 2 of RHONJ‘s reunion, which aired last week.

“I hope that’s not a decision I have to make, but to pick up my children and just move to another country, I don’t think that would be good for my children,” she said. “So, I mean, so, no, I probably wouldn’t.”

The mom of four added that she hopes she doesn’t “have to cross that bridge,” though she is “angry” with her husband for putting their family in this situation.

In 2014, both Joe and Teresa pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud, which included mail, wire and bankruptcy. Teresa served 11 months in prison in 2015 and Joe began his sentence in 2016.

“He has tremendous guilt, but he’s very positive, very strong,” Teresa said of her husband.

During Part 2, Teresa also laughed off rumors that circulated after she was seen without her wedding ring, saying, “Who cares? Who cares if I wore my rings and don’t? Joe never wore rings.”

Part 3 of the RHONJ reunion airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Zimmerman