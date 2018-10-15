‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Speaks out About Father Joe’s Deportation

Gia Giudice, the daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Guidice, spoke out about her father Joe’s deportation, and she is not letting Joe down without a fight.

Gia, 17, shared a video from stand-up comedian Fred Rubino, complaining about Joe’s deportation. The comic called Immigration Judge John Ellington “racist” and the ruling “political” because Joe is Italian.

“Where is the outrage against Joe! There is no outrage, because it’s all political,” Rubino said.

“Spread the word, could’ve said it better myself,” Gia wrote. “I love you daddy, let’s fight this! [Rubino] thank you.”

Gia also shared a throwback photo of herself with her father as a toddler with a long statement.

“My father is no threat to society he is one of the most warm hearted people I know, he would never harm a soul,” she wrote in part. “He puts everyone else before himself. I know who my father is and I think many of you do too. My father did his time and learned from his mistakes. Isn’t being in there supposed to make you realize your mistakes so you can become a better person? And that’s exactly what my father did.”

On Oct. 10, a judge ruled that Giudice could be deported after he completes his prison sentence on fraud charges.

“Based upon the law, I find you deportable and ineligible for any kind of relief,” Ellington told Joe during a hearing at Pennsylvania’s York Immigration Court. “Mr. Giudice, no matter how this turns out, I wish you the best. I decided this case as a matter of law.”

Joe has until Nov. 9 to file his appeal.

“I don’t understand how I can be deported on this case,” Joe said during the hearing via teleconference. “If you will, I’ll tell you my side. I shouldn’t even be here right now. I have to go back and tell my kids this, and they’ve been waiting to hear from me.”

Giudice responded to the news on Instagram by sharing an image of the Statue of Liberty crying into its hands, alongside four prayer emojis.

A source close to the RHONJ star told PEOPLE that she “never imaged Joe would really get deported,” adding that this “is going to break her.”

“She always knew that this was a possibility, but she put it out of her head. That’s the only way she could go on living day to day,” the source added.

In 2014, the Giudices pleaded guilty to 41 counts related to fraud. Giudice served her sentence of 11 months in jail first, completing it in 2015. Joe was sentenced to 41 months in prison and began his sentence in Sept. 1.

Although Giudice was born in Italy, he has spent most of his life in the U.S., but has never become a citizen. He married Giudice in 1999, and they have four daughters – Gia, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9.

In a January RHONJ reunion, Giudice said she “wouldn’t mind” moving to Italy with Joe if she had to.

“I mean, Italy’s a beautiful place to live,” she said. “Whatever God has planned for me, that’s what’s going to happen. I will embrace it the best I can.”

Photo credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images