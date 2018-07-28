‘RHONJ’ Star Danielle Staub and Husband Marty Caffrey Reportedly Split After 2 Months

Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey are reportedly calling it quits two months after tying the knot.

The couple said “I do” in an intimate ceremony the Bahamas in early May, which was filmed for the upcoming season of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a report by Radar Online, Caffrey told the outlet he plans on filing for divorce from the reality star. Caffrey reportedly went on a since-deleted social media rant against his wife Friday night, where he wrote: “Sorry things didn’t work out baby. You aren’t what you pretended to be. Sad.”

The outlet writes he deleted the tweet two hours after posting.

Staub’s recent third marriage to Caffrey was a reality TV affair as Bravo cameras filmed the wedding for a future episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Her co-star Teresa Giudice was her matron of honor, while Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs were bridesmaids. Fewer than 100 guests were in attendance for the ceremony.

The couple began dating in April 2016 and they were not shy about sharing their many date nights on social media. The couple announced their engagement a year after they started seeing each other.

“The day he proposed, Danielle said her life is now perfection,” a source shared about their special moment. The moment was featured on the series.

Things appear to be business as usual in Satub’s life, however, as she took to Instagram Saturday afternoon to share photos of herself and her friends and family from her birthday masquerade ball celebration.

“Thank you for coming to celebrate my #birthday [Teresa Giudice] #masquerade #party #rhonj #og (s)” she wrote in a photo featuring her co-star and frenemy.

In another, Staub sported a black dress alongside her daughters.

“My stunningly #beautiful #daughters [Christine Staub] and my precious little Jillian Staub] #love my #family thank you Jillian for throwing me yet another #amazing #birthday you’ve done this since you were 5 years old and with each year it gets better and better I love you so much buggy loved my #masquerade #party”

Caffrey did not appear in the party photos.

The RHONJ star, who returned to the show for season 8 seven years Opens a New Window. after leaving the show, will also appear on season 9.

“One of the main reasons why this season came to fruition is because the viewers, my fans… they never stopped tweeting, never stopped calling. They never stopped any of their requests to bring me back, as Andy stated last night in the reunion,” Staub said.