‘RHONJ’ Cast Member Dolores Catania Accuses Danielle Staub of Being on Drugs

Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Dolores Catania made some major accusations about co-star Danielle Staub in the next episode of the Bravo show, accusing Staub of doing drugs.

In a clip shared by Entertainment Tonight, Catania meets with longtime friend Teresa Giudice, with Giudice accusing Catania of telling Staub that Giudice only cares about money.

“Listen, I’m, like, trying to wrap my head around this,” Giudice says. “I’ve been seeing, you know, how you’ve been with me. Your whole vibe, it’s like, you haven’t been sticking up for me.”

“You’re believing some crazy b— over me right now,” Catania responds.

“So, why would she f—ing lie then?” Giudice asks her friend.

Catania then speculates that Staub is on some kind of drug.

“I don’t know if she’s so crazy that she thinks that conversation happened, or that she’s trying to put a wedge between us so that she can hurt you,” she says. “It’s one of two things. I just want to give you this advice: don’t trust her. There’s something so not right, something so not right with her. I think she does something, drugs or something. I don’t know. I think she does, for real.”

“I think maybe she’s on medication for being crazy,” she continues. “I don’t know what she does. She’s pathological. She makes up lies.”

When Giudice interjects that Staub “does yoga” and is “so spiritual,” Catania responds, “That doesn’t mean anything to her.”

Catania told ET that Staub’s alleged lies are “irrelevant.”

“What Danielle lied about is so irrelevant in our lives,” she said. “There’s so much more important stuff that we talk about at that moment. Danielle’s history of doing this, I mean, it’s like her job that she makes things up in every season that she’s been on, with different things. Nothing transpired when I was there, not one word. It was a very short exchange and I left. I’m telling the truth, I’m always telling the truth — even if it’s not the popular vote, I tell the truth, and that’s it.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

