‘RHONJ’ Star Danielle Staub Files for Another Restraining Order Against Ex Marty Caffrey

Danielle Staub is taking another step legally against ex Marty Caffrey amid the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s tumultuous divorce.

Us Weekly reported Thursday that a rep for Staub confirmed she had filed for another temporary restraining order against her estranged husband that would cover not only herself, but daughters Christine, 24, and Jillian, 20. The Bravo star, 56, and Caffret, 66, tied the knot in May, but split in September after only four months.

A source close to Staub told the publication that the filing will address alleged emotional abuse by Caffrey. “She couldn’t take it anymore,” the source said. “She went to the police department last night to file it. It will be good for ten days.”

“Danielle has been trying to end the marriage. He’s been telling people that Danielle wants to work on their marriage, but it isn’t true. He wont let her go,” the source continued, claiming that Staub’s legal team has “made four settlement offers to Marty.”

“He’s refused all of them, refused mediation,” the source explained. “He’s intentionally dragging this out. He has a second home nearby but refuses to leave the house that Danielle is living in.”

Caffrey, in response, told Us Thursday that he hadn’t “even seen Danielle [much]” and didn’t know “why she would need a restraining order.”

He explained his theory that this week’s episode of RHONJ, which showcased their Bahamas wedding and the drama surrounding it, had left his ex feeling vulnerable and attacked by people calling her out for her bridezilla behavior.

“I think what’s gone on here is that the last three episodes of the Housewives … Danielle has been portrayed her as this crazy b— to everybody, including me, my kids and Margaret and other cast members,” he said. “She received profound backlash messages on social media that she didn’t expect. It has thrown her for a loop and she’s taken out the blame on me.”

Caffrey claimed that he does stay in a separate room of their house and tries not to “engage with her” because “she can flip out at a moment’s notice.”

That’s not to say that Caffrey wasn’t warned. In Sunday’s special wedding episode of RHONJ, Margaret Josephs’ husband Joe Benigno and Teresa Giudice’s brother Joe Gorga confronted him about Staub’s infamous temper, only to have the groom reply, “She’s a challenge. I like challenges.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

