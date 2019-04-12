‘RHONJ’ Alum Caroline Manzo Debuts Dramatic 20-Pound Weight Loss, Facelift

Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo is feeling better than ever after a life-changing 20-lb. weight loss and facelift.

The Bravo star, 57, looked radiant stepping out with Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan this week as they announced they will be co-hosting a “fast-paced morning show,” The Balancing Act Celebrity Edition, premiering May 20 on Lifetime.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The week prior, she had opened up on son Albie’s podcast, Dear Albie, about her recent lifestyle and surgical choices that left her with a whole new lease on life.

Brooklyn-born 57-year-old decided on the makeover around New Year’s Eve when she was ‘probably the heaviest’ she’d ever been while caring for granddaughter Marchesa three days a week.

“Once we stopped doing Manzo’d [with Children], [in 2017], which I miss terribly, once you go 100 mph, 1,000 mph, and then you stop, you do nothing, it’s kind of like a head trip for you. Then, of course, Marchesa, our granddaughter, was born and I became one of the primary caretakers while [son-in-law] Vito and [daughter] Lauren are at work, and I have the baby three days a week,” Caroline explained of what led her to her breaking point.

“From that, my world just started getting smaller because it was the baby and the house every day,” she continued. “With that, my age, I’m going to be 58 in August, those things start to play on your mind a little bit. I started to gain weight in the past year, probably the heaviest I’ve been in my life.”

It was this realization that led her to become “basically a vegetarian,” cutting out carbs, meats and soda.

“I woke up and I decided that I was spiraling and going to a bad headspace, and I can’t do that for a multitude of reasons, it’s not good for me, it’s not good for the family, and the first thing I started to take control of was my weight,” she said.

The dramatic weight loss led to drooping skin under her neck, the TV personality explained, which “just freaked me out.”

It was then that she went to New Jersey plastic surgeon Dr. Robert Zubowski, who had done her tummy tuck surgery years prior.

“He said to me, ‘The skin on your face, the fat placement on your face is still very good, but your neck is not going to snap back because of your age and it lost elasticity,’ so right then and there, I said, ‘Okay, let’s do a facelift,’” she recalled.

While going under the knife can be scary, Caroline has been thrilled at the results.

“Since having it done, and this coincides with the weight loss, my whole entire outlook on life has changed and I could cry thinking about it,” she said. “It really, for me, brought my headspace to a whole different place.”

Photo credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic