'RHODubai' Star Caroline Stanbury Says Husband Sergio Is 'Keener Than Ever' on Having a Baby (Exclusive)

Caroline Stanbury may still be weighing her options when it comes to having a fourth child, but her husband, Sergio Carrallo, is "keener than ever" on having a baby. The Real Housewives of Dubai star, 48, opened up to PopCulture.com about where she stands on the "difficult" decision, confessing that she's still not sure what is right for her marriage.

Stanbury has spoken candidly about the challenges that come with marrying a younger man who wants children of his own after tying the knot with Carrallo, 29, in December 2021. The mother of three, who shares daughter Yasmine, 18, and twin sons Zack and Aaron, 14 with ex-husband Cem Habib, told PopCulture, "It's very difficult for me because I understand what a baby is and all the things that might change, and I have such great relationship. ... But he's keener than ever. Keener than ever. All he sees is babies."

(Photo: Sergio Carrallo and Caroline Stanbury attend BravoCon 2023 at Caesars Forum on November 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Mindy Small / Getty Images)

Having gone through IVF and looked into surrogacy, Stanbury told PopCulture the decision still weighs heavy on her. "It's a big part of my life because it's something that is a very big topic when you marry young," the Bravo star explained.

Despite her complicated feelings about becoming a mother once again, Stanbury confessed her love for her husband keeps the possibility out there. "There are a lot of things that I wouldn't have done had it not been Sergio. I wasn't looking to run down the aisle again," she joked. "But I understand [that] when you have a husband who's not only younger ... [but] everyone perceives you as the toy boy and you're just there for a bit of fun, that it's important that you have something real, something for yourself."

(Photo: Sergio Carrallo and Caroline Stanbury on WWHL. - Charles Sykes/Bravo)



She continued, "These are his first steps. He wants a family. He wants to get married and have his first home with his wife, even though I've done all these things."

While the couple hasn't come to a decision just yet on what their family will look like, the two are going all in on their new wellness brand Bust The Label. But even as someone in the wellness space, Stanbury made it clear she still will "cheat" on her healthy habits. "I still drink wine, and then I'll eat a probiotic," she joked. "I still like to go out. I'm not somebody who's giving up their entire crazy lifestyle. I believe everything in moderation and just being able to fix yourself as you go round and live an amazing full life. I think that's the whole philosophy, that you don't have to be conventional today. Sergio and I are certainly not conventional, but it works."

The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.