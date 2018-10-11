‘RHOD’ Star LeeAnne Locken Threatens D’Andra Simmons With ‘Rage of Fury’ After Relationship Rumors

LeeAnne Locken’s newly found zen attitude may be at its breaking point amid rumors that she and fiancée Rich Emberlin lead “separate lives.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas star was back to her old feisty self in Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo reality show after former best friend D’Andra Simmons continued to say she was “concerned” with them continually pushing the date back, citing rumors of infidelity she claims to have heard around town.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Things really exploded at the ’80s-themed benefit the housewives were attending, beginning when Brandi Redmond pressed Locken on the reason behind her wedding date continually being pushed back.

“It’s not your f—ing business why I haven’t set a date, it’s my business,” Locken snapped back, adding in her confessional that Redmond needed to “take a seat back in the peanut section and sit the f— down.”

When Simmons joined the fray, things really popped off, as Locken accused her of whispering these rumors in the other Housewives’ ears.

“Everyone’s talking s— about my engagement,” Locken told Simmons, brushing off her co-star’s excuse of being worried about the state of her relationship.

“We talked for three hours last week and I got basically nothing,” Simmons said of her friend not opening up.

“I’m gonna tell you something,” Locken said, increasingly agitated. “If I hear one more time that we lead separate lives, I am going to go into a rage of fury that the f—ing meditation bowl cannot get me out of. “

Simmons replied, “Don’t f—ing talk to me like that,” adding to the cameras, “If you don’t want to get married, that’s fine. If he doesn’t want to get married, that’s fine. If you don’t want to be in a relationship, that’s fine. But if you’re not telling me what’s happening in your life, I can’t be there to defend you.”

Locken explained that the “separate lives” accusation Simmons made is “offensive” because it implies he isn’t being faithful, to which Simmons shouted back, “I was concerned because you’re not getting f—ing married!”

After calling “bulls—” on Simmons’ concern, Locken walked away, telling her former bestie, “I’m not doing this with you.”

It doesn’t look like the two will be repairing their friendship anytime soon. In September, Locken told Us Weekly that she was doubting how authentic her friendship with Simmons ever was.

“You know, to be honest with you, it’s sad to see that the relationship possibly was never there … Was there a friendship? I don’t know,” she said, adding that the end of their relationship is like “a divorce or a death.”

She added: “I have never experienced divorce. I can only associate it with death. So for me, yeah it’s like a slow death.”

Locken added that it was up to her groom-to-be whether Simmons would even be invited to their wedding.

“The wedding is about sharing a day that is designed for love and it is my day where I get to graduate from the fear of making a commitment and failing, to the glory of making that commitment,” Locken explained. “There are more things coming up this season that you’re going to need to watch. He was very affected by some of the things that she says coming up. She really took a stab at him.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Bravo