'RHOD': Kary Brittingham and Brandi Redmond Unable to Join Reunion In-Person for This Reason

The Real Housewives of Dallas recently filmed the reunion for Season 5 in early April. However, two Housewives were missing in action — Kary Brittingham and Brandi Redmond. As PEOPLE noted, the two were not able to attend the reunion in person after Brittingham tested positive for COVID-19. Redmond, who flew to New York City for the reunion alongside Brittingham, also had to bow out of filming in person after being in close contact with her co-star.

Bravo confirmed to PEOPLE that Brittingham filmed the RHOD reunion virtually after testing positive for COVID-19. Additionally, Redmond was asked to take part in the reunion virtually "out of an abundance of caution after coming in close contact" with Brittingham when she was traveling to New York City to film the event. That means that the pair's co-stars, Tiffany Moon, D'Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, and Stephanie Hollman, will be on the actual set of the reunion alongside host Andy Cohen. Brittingham and Redmond will engage in filming virtually after quarantining at a separate location.

Brittingham subsequently shared an update on her health on Instagram in light of this news. On Friday, she wrote that she appreciates those who checked in on her as she battled COVID-19. The reality star also shared that she has since traveled back to Dallas and is at home as she continues to recover. She explained, "Happy Friday everyone so happy I’m back home and had a very mild Covid 19 experience Thankful for my health, family and amazing friends that checked on me everyday love you all so much."

Even though Brittingham and Redmond won't be taking part in the reunion in person, they will still be addressing all of the drama that took place in the most recent season of the Bravo series. Additionally, Redmond will possibly address her future with RHOD after previously hinting that she was departing in late February. At the time, the reality star shared that she was embarking on a new chapter in her life and that she was setting herself "free." While she did not explicitly say that she was leaving RHOD, many fans took her message to mean exactly that. Redmond wrote, in part, "I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end. The best kind of ends are a happy ending and I choose happiness. Sending you all my love and prayers."