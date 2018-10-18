‘RHOD’: Brandi Redmond Denies Adopting Baby to Save Her Marriage

Brandi Redmond is shooting down anyone who thinks she and husband Bryan adopted their son Bruin to save their marriage.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star gushed over her newly-expanded family in Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show, telling her husband, “I’m super happy. I feel like our family is complete. I feel like you are like the most amazing father and you set a good example for the girls.”

The couple now shares three children, infant Bruin and biological daughters Brooklyn, 9, and Brinkley, 6, and Brandi was still smarting from her argument with fellow Housewife LeeAnne Locken in last week’s episode.

While trying to make Brandi understand how she felt about the other Housewives questioning her impending nuptials, LeeAnne asked, “How would you feel if I was questioning you and Bryan right now and was like, ‘Was this baby just to save your marriage?’ “

Brandi didn’t quite see the nuance in the statement at the time, and in Wednesday’s episode, she continues to rail against her co-star’s statement.

“LeeAnne implied that Bryan and I had Bruin to save our marriage,” she said in a confessional. “In fact, it’s completely the opposite. Did we struggle a few years ago in our marriage? Yes we did. However, we worked our asses off to be where we are today. If anything, that allowed us to open our hearts more and Bruin came in.”

She tried to get the other Dallas housewives on her side at Cary Deuber’s new laser center, saying, “That’s something we decided in our friend group that we were not going to hit below the belt. She once again hit below the belt.”

But when LeeAnne heard what Brandi was saying she said, she accused the former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader of “twisting” her words.

“That’s not what happened,” Locken explained. “I said she wouldn’t like it if I said that. … I am so sick of people in this group twisting words. It’s not actually twisting words, it’s making up other words that were never said.”

“I’m going to repeat one more time real clearly,” she told Brandi. “You were basically accusing me of being unhappy. And I said to you, ‘How would you like it if I said this about you?’ I was trying to give you an example of stop saying that I’m unhappy and ask me if I’m unhappy. It wasn’t an accusation. I said, ‘How would you feel if I said this?’ I wasn’t saying that was the case or that I feel that at all.”

But Brandi wasn’t backing down.

“There’s a difference Leanne. The difference is, me telling you that you’re unhappy is my opinion. You throwing out some accusation is totally below the belt,” she said, adding, “I do feel like I was trying to come from a good place. But saying that I adopted a baby to save my marriage, where she was coming from was a hurtful, negative place.”

Co-star Stephanie Hollman felt caught in the middle this whole time, being Brandi’s best friend and growing closer with LeeAnne this season.

“I do not think Brandi is blameless. I do think that she said stuff to LeeAnne that really cut deep to LeeAnne and then LeeAnne said stuff to her that cut deep, so I feel like they’re both wrong,” Hollman told the cameras after hearing both sides. “I feel like whenever you’re friends to both of them, you see it. Whenever you’re friends with one, you’re blind.”

Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

