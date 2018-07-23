‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Is ‘Done’ With Plastic Surgery After ‘Brutal’ Facelift

Vicki Gunvalson is finished getting plastic surgery, she told Entertainment Tonight prior to Monday’s new episode of Real Housewives of Orange County.

The Bravo star, 56, recently went under the knife for a facelift under the advisement of co-star Tamra Judge. But after a tough recovery, Gunvalson told the publication she was done with cosmetic surgery for life.

“I went to Tamra’s doctor because she told me I needed a facelift,” Gunvalson told Entertainment Tonight. “So I thought, ‘Okay, I gotta listen to Tamra so she doesn’t get mad at me.’ No, but God love Tamra, she tells me like it is.”

Gunvalson added, “I had a lower facelift two months ago just like she did and you’re going to see it towards the end of the season.”

Gunvalson also removed the filler she had gotten in the past, and is feeling much better as she finishes healing from the procedure.

“I feel great,” said Gunvalson. “And I promised Dr. Ambe — I love you so much — I’m never doing another filler, another anything. I’m just leaving it alone.”

“He said it was like granulated sugar underneath my skin, of all these different areas that had been injected. So, I didn’t even look like myself anymore and some people were saying my promo pictures didn’t look like me. It’s like, it didn’t,” Gunvalson added of the shocking RHOC promo material that had fans talking on Twitter prior to the season premiere. “I was puffy and I didn’t feel like it was even myself. I want to be back to being a 56-year-old and looking the best I can be.”

Gunvalson added that she’s happy with how she looks after the “brutal” surgery, but there won’t be any more surgical tweaking of her look moving forward, in part because she promised her boyfriend, Steve Lodge, that she is “done.”

“If I didn’t have Steve, I don’t know how anybody can go through it without somebody telling you, ‘Take another Xanax. Go back to bed,’” she shared. “It was a brutal recovery, it was 10, 12 days, but after that you kind of forget about it.”

She added: “I promised Steve I’m done. I did because it is what it is.”

In 2017, Gunvalson defended her decision to get plastic surgery in an interview with PEOPLE.

“I think people do plastic surgery [because] it’s just like painting a house, sometimes things fall apart and you need to fix them,” she said. “Sometimes you’re just not happy with your body and working out doesn’t help it and as you get older all this stuff starts changing.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

