‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Admits She ‘Knew’ Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Wouldn’t ‘Make It’

Vicki Gunvalson had a feeling about Meghan King Edmonds and her husband Jim’s marriage from day one. The Real Housewives of Orange County personality famously predicted the end of her former co-star’s marriage in a fight on the series. Gunvalson, who is not an orange-carrying Housewife on the latest season of the Bravo series, commented on Meghan’s divorce and the controversy around it Saturday at BravoCon.

“I knew they were never going to make it,” Gunvalson said at the three-day fan convention in New York City. “She’s so awful. She’s not very kind and I just saw them so disconnected,” she added, noting that she had the same opinion about their odds when they first got married in 2014.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I thought, ‘You’re newlyweds!’ I can peg people coming down the aisle,” she said at the event, as first reported by PEOPLE. “They’re not going to make it, they’re not.”

Gunvalson and Meghan had a big feud on the Bravo series, with the latter previously telling the outlet after season 10 she was done with her then co-star.

“I have never been friends with Vicki and after last season I can promise I will never be friends with her,” she said at the time.

Edmonds reportedly filed for divorce last month amid rumors that her estranged husband Jim had been having an affair with their former nanny, which both he and the nanny have since publicly denied.

Gunvalson’s comments during BravoCon made plenty of headlines. After the original cast member was reduced into a reduced role in the latest season, Gunvalson told fans she doesn’t plan to return again unless they give her the orange back.

“I’m never coming back reduced again,” Gunvalson said during on a panel at the convention with fellow “OG” Housewives Kyle Richards (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Teresa Giudice (Real Housewives of New Jersey) and Luann de Lesseps (Real Housewives of New York City).

She also responded to a fan question as part of the panel about knowing when it is the best time to walk away from the franchise. Gunvalson said she and Richards had talked about it backstage.

“As long as we’re having fun still,” Richards said, “I know there’s a lot of drama and a lot of conflict, but it’s also a lot of fun.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu.