‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Flaunts Toned Figure With NSFW Selfies

Teresa Giudice is not the only Real Housewives star showing off her toned body. Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge showed off two steamy photos on Instagram showing off her figure, wearing nothing but her straw hat.

“When the lighting is good & the drinks are strong,” the 50-year-old Judge wrote. “Proud of my hard work… let the s– talking begin.” She added the hashtags “one life,” “strong is the skinny,” “cut fitness strong” and “booty strong.”

The “cut fitness strong” hashtag is a reference to her popular gym CUT Fitness in Ranch Santa Margarita, California.

Earlier Saturday, Judge began sharing photos and videos from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her husband, Eddie Judge, and their friends. According to PEOPLE, the couple is celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary and her son Spencer’s 18th birthday.

On Friday, Judge shared a group of photos from her wedding, thanking photographer Christine Bentley for the “memories.”

“Five years today,” Judge wrote in the caption for another post. “I love you [Eddie Judge] with all my heart. Thank you for loving me.”

The Judges have had a tough few months, so it looks like they needed this vacation. On Monday, Eddie had his fifth heart procedure in six months due to an irregular heartbeat. In December, he had his first cardioversion for Afib. After this latest procedure, Eddie thanked Judge on Instagram, sharing a photo of her waiting in the hospital.

“BIG thank you to my wife, business partner, life partner and inspiration for always being there for me. When times are great to when times get tough. I love you [Tamra Judge] with all my heart. Especially the crispy parts inside,” the 45-year-old wrote. “I’m one lucky man!”

Judge has had her own health issues. In January, she had a skin biopsy done on her breast, following an October procedure to have a melanoma removed from her backside. She even shared a photo of the scars on Jan. 9.

In March, Judge said she broke a bone in her foot and needed to use a scooter just to get around her house.

Eddie is Judge’s third husband. She was previously married to Simon Barney from 1998 to 2011 and Darren Vieth from 1985 to 1990. She has four children, Ryan Vieth, Sidney Barney, Spencer Barney and Sophia Barney. She has been on RHOC since 2007.

There was a rumor earlier this year that Judge wanted to star in a spin-off because she is “bored.” Judge denied the rumor on Instagram, calling it #FakeNews. “I don’t know how they come up with this [s—]…NOT TRUE!” she wrote with the hashtag, “consider the source.”