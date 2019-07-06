‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Shares Heartwarming Videos of Son Hart Following Brain Damage Diagnosis

Meghan King Edmonds is sharing lovable family moments amid the reveal of her son Hart’s brain damage diagnosis. The Real Housewives of Orange County star spent some quality time with her son a day after revealing his diagnosis publicly.

In a series of videos posted to Instagram Stories Friday, Edmonds showed her 13-month-old son playing in a bedroom. In the clips, she asks Hart what he is doing and tells him to read a book, while his older sister, 2-year-old Aspen, plays in the background.

She also showed Hart, whom she shares with husband Jim Edmonds, organizing bows across the floor, Us Weekly first reported.

“Hart is trying to blow a kiss but every time he brings his hand to his mouth he gets distracted and starts sucking his thumb,” the TV personality captioned one of the videos, adding a crying-laughing emoji.

Edmonds also posted photos of her with Hart and twin sister Hayes in the pool and enjoying their 4th of July holiday.

“Happy Birthday, America! [American flag emoji] We walked in a neighborhood parade, Hayes and Hart tried their first popsicles, we all went swimming, and Mimi, Papa, Aunt Cakey, and @nahocl helped me keep my head from spinning! (Daddy on the road with the @cardinals),” she captioned the shot on Friday.

The new Instagram Stories post come a day after Edmonds revealed Hart has “irreversible brain damage” in a blog post she titled, “My Hart” on Thursday.

“From the minute he was born I knew something was different with Hart,” Edmonds, 34, wrote. “The nurses struggled to straighten his legs to measure his length. He suckled hard, shallow, and often until I bled and he spit up black.”

The former reality star shared that she “just knew” something was wrong with her son, and the results of an “elective MRI with anesthesia,” confirmed her suspicions.

“Hart has minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain (namely the white matter), but more so on his right,” Meghan explained. “[The doctor] said that this explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side.”

She said that he will “be monitored” but her son will be affected by the condition for the rest of his life.

She ended her post noting she and husband Jim feel blessed: “I will go on about this another time but just know that I do not see his diagnosis as anything but a gift: we were chosen to take on this special person. I truly feel as if we’ve doubled down and won the underdog hand. Truly.”

News of the baby’s condition come soon after Jim Edmonds was caught in a scandal after reports surfaced he was caught texting another woman named Jennifer McFelia Villegas. Meghan was notably not wearing her wedding ring in photos she posted Friday.