‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Goes off in Jamaica Breakdown

The Real Housewives of Orange County ladies’ Jamaica trip was nowhere close to being the relaxing getaway they expected, as tensions came to a head between Shannon Beador and … well, pretty much everyone else.

In Monday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show, what started off as a playful and boozy dinner with Shannon, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson turned cold quickly when Shannon said she was ready to get the night started drinking and having fun.

Simpson, a newcomer to the show, mentioned once again this season that she was excited to meet “fun Shannon,” which set Beador off.

“Shannon is never not fun. Let’s just be clear,” she said sternly.

“You might wanna ask this one,” Judge joked, pointing at Kirschenheiter. This set things off among the women, as Beador tried to defend her “cold” behavior towards the new members of the cast.

“Did Tamra tell you I’m not good with change?” she said, adding that she’s had a busy year with her business and divorce from husband David Beador. And when Kirschenheiter brought up how infrequently Beador checks in with “best friend” Judge amid her husband Eddie’s heart issues, Beador was shocked to see her bestie turn on her.

“Oh, f— me,” Judge said, stumbling over her words and causing Beador to storm off. Judge followed, and tried to advise her friend to be more positive, but Beador appeared not to take her advice to heart.

“I love Shannon to death, but the constant negativity and the constant dwelling on things that really don’t matter is tiresome to me,” Judge said during her confessional. “We all have a hard time when we’re getting divorced. We have outbursts. I did! But it’s been six months. She can’t keep treating people badly because she’s getting divorced.”

Heading back to the hotel, Kelly let it slip to Shannon that Tamra still felt she was in a one-way relationship with her, despite Shannon thinking she had resolved that months ago. When they got off the bus, Shannon asked for time to herself, and flipped on Bravo camera operators when they went to follow her.

“Stop following me! I swear to God, I will take the mic off!” she screamed.

Despite Judge, Gunvalson and Dodd stopping in to try and check on Beador, the Housewife wasn’t hearing it, and turned their conversations into screaming matches, blaming Judge for reviving the issues they thought they had resolved, Gunvalson for “turning” on her, and Dodd for implying she needed to be medicated.

“Stop screaming for one f—ing time in your life and listen!” Judge yelled, adding later, “She wants to b— and complain all the time but not fix anything!”

The following day, Beador stayed shut up in her room, not answering anyone’s calls or texts. Will she be able to make amends with her fellow Housewives?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo