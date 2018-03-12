David Beador Accuses ‘RHOC’ Ex Shannon of ‘Excess Drinking,’ Separating Him From Kids

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador‘s bitter divorce battle took another turn in her husband David Beador’s latest court filing. He accused her of “excessive drinking” and keeping him from their children.

RadarOnline obtained the documents, filed in Orange County Superior Court on March 9. David is asking for shared custody of their three teen daughters, claiming Shannon is keeping him from seeing them.

“Since separation, the children, on several occasions have refused to talk or see me,” the documents read. “This behavior has been tolerated in Shannon’s home and is not in the best interests of the children…Shannon is not fostering or encouraging a healthy father child relationship.”

David accused Shannon of leaving a dangerous life, and having a job that “encourages excess drinking and extended travel.” He said she did not tell him about trips and would not help him see their kids.

He also accused her of underselling her income. When Shannon filed a profit and loss statement for 2017 last week, she claimed she made $423,205.80 from NBCUniversal, EFT Media and her FatFitFun endorsement deal. However, David says she makes up to $600,000 and he makes significantly less.

David also does not want to provide spousal support and asks for Shannon to pay her own legal fees.

David and Shannon announced their separation in October 2017, after 17 years of marriage. They are parents to 15-year-old Sophie and 12-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

“It’s been really, really hard but I’m a mom and I’m a role model for my kids and it got to the point where I wasn’t teaching my daughters positive lessons,” Shannon said in November. “They deserve a happy and joyful home and that’s where we are now. … It is my job now to show the girls — I’m scared, I’m 53 years old, it’s the first time I’ve been out on my own, but I can do it.”

Shannon said in a November RHOC reunion episode that David requested the divorce. He has since moved on, and started dating 34-year-old Lesley Cook.

“It’s heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it’s the only way,” Shannon told PEOPLE in October. “I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship,”

Shannon has been a main cast member on RHOC since 2014.