‘RHOC’: Alleged Lover of Meghan King’s Husband Jim Edmonds Revealed

After news broke that Jim Edmonds had been unfaithful to wife Meghan King Edmonds while she was in labor with their twin sons, his lover has been identified. The former Major League Baseball star exchanged inappropriate text messages with a woman called Jennifer McFelia Villegas, according to multiple outlets.

Villegasr reportedly has a history of hooking up with professional athletes Us Weekly alleges. She spoke about her relationship with Jim, admitting to AllAboutTheTea that it was “a poor decision.” Villegas told the outlet she did not blackmail Jim, and never intended to “ruin anyone’s family.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I want to make a few things very clear — I never set anyone up, blackmailed anyone nor have I attempted to ruin anyone’s family. All my relationships have involved two consenting adults. I made a poor decision to enter a relationship with a married man, and for that I am sorry,” Villegas said.

Jim’s lover told AllAboutTheTea that while she was not a perfect person, she has grown a lot over the years. She admitted to the outlet that she’d had run ins with the law in the past. Villegas said she was sorry for her past mistakes.

“I am not saint. My past includes two DUIs and for that I am deeply remorseful and I’ve learned from my mistakes. My life today is completely devoted to my relationship with God and my daughter,” she told AllAboutTheTea.

Per Us Weekly‘s reporting, the former St. Louis Cardinals player isn’t the first professional athlete Villegas has been involved with. An anonymous ex-wife of a MLB player told the magazine Villegas met her then-husband some time ago, when he was playing in the minor leagues.

“My husband was a minor league player at the time and was on the road in Tennessee and she was at a game and somehow the two of them connected and exchanged phone numbers and contact information,” the woman told Us Weekly. “She said that she worked at Under Armour and she said she’d give him and his teammates apparel, would send them gear. … I got a Facebook message from a friend of hers, asking if I was still with my ex-husband.”

The anonymous woman said she caught her husband chatting with Villegas via three-way calling.

“They were having a conversation and I was the third caller, the third person, and ended up having to catch him red-handed,” she alleged. “It’s one of those things where you wake up every day and it’s one your mind and it’s one of those things that I didn’t know if I could get over. We separated five years after this happened and then finally divorced. I’ve wondered, too, over the years if they’ve been back in touch.”

The woman added, “This is not just a jersey chaser who is impressed by a potential big name athlete and wants to sleep with him. … It was a whole mastermind manipulation scheme.”

Another source accused Villeges of contacting major league athletes as far back as 2003.

“She will find a way to get around players who like to go out and cling to the ones that converse with her,” the insider alleged.

A former baseball player told Us Weekly he’d been in contact with Villegas himself. She told the magazine she was “known in the baseball world”

“I fell for it. Other people have fallen for it. There’s other people that have talked to her. She used to call me when she was talking to some dude from Cincinnati,” he claimed.

Jim, 48, admitted to having a “lapse in judgement,” sending inappropriate messages and photos to the woman in question while his wife was in labor. At the time, AllAboutTheTea reported that Jim knew the woman prior to his marriage to the former Real Housewives of Orange County star. He reportedly cheated on his second wife, Allison Jayne Raski, with Villegas — known to some as the “Baseball Madame.”

The website obtained screenshots of messages allegedly between Jim and Villegas. During the conversation, Jim appeared to send a photo of his penis and “a video of himself masturbating in his basement while his wife was laid up in the hospital.” The alleged video was filmed on the very day Meghan, 34, gave birth to twin boys.

AllAboutTheTea claimed Jim initially denied the affair, accusing Villegas of attempting to blackmail him. Jim reportedly took things a step further, ordering Villegas to sign a non-disclosure agreement. He also reportedly paid her a hefty amount to stay quiet about their relationship. AllAboutTheTea obtained copies of the agreement.

Jim eventually confirmed to Us Weekly that he did, in fact, have “inappropriate” contact with a woman other than Meghan. He stressed that their affair did not get physical, however.

Of the affair, Meghan said, “I only blame my husband for his actions: he made the choice to betray my trust and jeopardize our marriage. His recklessness also allowed this woman to profit from my heartbreak — but now that her name is out there, she won’t be able to shake down any other families as I rebuild mine.”

Photo Credit: Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images