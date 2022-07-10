'RHOC': Major Cast Shakeup as Stars Exit Ahead of Season 17

The Real Housewives of Orange County will be down two cast members, both of whom joined the Bravo franchise in Season 16, making it their first and only season. Both Jennifer Armstong and Noella Bergener will not be returning for season 17 and announced the news on their respective Instagram pages. Bergener, 36, posted a story on June 8 that read: "After a wild season of ups and downs, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County. Thank you to all of the fans for all of the love and support during quite possibly the hardest year of my life. I am looking forward to brighter skies ahead, and can't wait to share what's next."

Armstrong, 44, followed up in her own post. She wrote: "I loved opening up about being a working mom on Real Housewives of Orange County. I am so grateful to have had the privilege to talk about my father, my kids, and a real modern relationship on national television. My family and my work are the most important aspects of my life, so I am stepping away from RHOC and focusing on them," she captioned a photo of herself. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out in support – especially from the working moms. Women can really have it all if you work for it. I believe in you, and I'll still be here to chat about it with you. I love inspiring people to be their best. I am forever grateful for the friends I made, and the lovely people at [bravo] & [evolutionmedia]. Here's to the next chapter, and I hope you'll follow along for the journey. There are so many exciting things to come, so stay tuned."

During Bergener's time on the show, viewers followed her journey dealing with the loss of her father, her issues in her marriage, and her eventually finding love again after post-divorce. Though she and her then-boyfriend have split. Tensions between her and Heather Dubrow were also a major storyline.

Armstrong is going through her own changes. In May, People Magazine reported that she filed for a legal separation from Ryne Holliday, her husband of eight years, citing irreconcilable differences. Months before that, Armstrong listed her Newport Beach home for $6 million. Season 16 of the show outlined some of Armstrong's marital struggles.