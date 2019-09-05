‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter’s Estranged Husband Charged With Domestic Violence

Gina Kirschenheiter’s estranged husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter, will face two felony charges related to his domestic violence arrest in June, TMZ reported Thursday. The Real Housewives of Orange County star’s ex was formally charged with felony domestic violence and false imprisonment of the Bravo star by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday, for which he could face up to four years and eight months in prison if convicted.

In the felony complaint obtained by Us Weekly, Matt “willfully and unlawfully inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon” Kirschenheiter during an altercation in June that resulted in his arrest and the reality personality obtaining a restraining order. Matthew is also accused of having “unlawfully violated the personal liberty” of his wife “by violence, menace, fraud and deceit.”

Following Matt’s arrest, Kirschenheiter detailed the incident in court documents obtained by The Blast, saying Matt got into her home early the morning of June 21 and was livid at having not been let in while she was asleep. When Gina told him she had not heard his knocks at the door, he allegedly threw her onto the couch.

“I was scared and tried to get up, but he threw me down on the couch again. He was so angry; he was profusely sweating from head to toe. I was terrified,” Kirschenheiter claimed in the documents. “[Matt] was screaming in my face saying he was going to f—ing kill me. He ripped my bra strap off, then took a pillow and hit me on the side of the head with it hard. My ears rang. I begged him to stop… to calm down… but he kept hitting me.”

When he walked away, Kirschenheiter tried to go to a neighbor’s for help, but was allegedly “dragged” back and threatened with death, despite being reminded their children, daughter Sienna, 5, and sons Nicholas, 7, and Luca, 4, were also in the home. She did manage to get away and call police, who arrested Matt the same day.

In July 2018, the couple filed for divorce after seven years of marriage.

“After careful consideration and deep thought, we have decided to end our legal marriage. With that said, we will never end our friendship and will forever remain family,” the couple told Us Weekly at the time. “We are dedicated to raising our children together in a happy, healthy loving environment. We will be navigating this difficult process with respect and grace for one another.”

