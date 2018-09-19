‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Feuding With Co-Stars Ahead of New Season

Lisa Vanderpump is bringing the drama to the upcoming ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The reality star is reportedly feuding with co-stars, having tense moments with even her close friend Dorit Kemsley.

“There is beef between Dorit and LVP, and LVP and Teddi Mellencamp,” a source told Us Weekly. “They did a cast shoot for the new promo shots and Lisa wanted to shoot separately and do hair and makeup separately.”

The new information seems to confirm previous reports that Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne claimed earlier this week that one of the cast members refused to take group photos with the rest of the Housewives on Monday, Sept. 17.

At the time, Vanderpump did not appear to show up on behind-the-scenes footage from their Instagram Stories, only confirming Vanderpump’s feud rumors.

“They won’t do a group shot with us. So we’re sequestered in a room. But somebody’s holding out and won’t come out and shoot with us, can you imagine? Who is that?” Rinna told her fans in an Instagram Live with Jane on Monday. “They’re going to have to, like, put her, in a computer-like way.”

The outlet reports, however that last minute schedule changes are common, therefore not an indication of drama behind-the-scenes.

“To keep in line with Bravo’s production needs, at times changes to the schedule can be made to accommodate any talent,” a second source told Us Weekly.

The first source dug deeper into the beginning of Vanderpump and Kemsley’s friction, which reportedly involved a puppy.

“There was a situation with Dorit and a puppy, but what hasn’t been talked about is that the puppy was biting Dorit’s kids,” the first source said, referencing Dorit’s son Jagger, 4, and daughter Phoenix, 2, whom she shares with her husband P.K. “So a friend of Dorit’s offered to take the dog off her hands because the puppy wasn’t improving and the puppy was still aggressive and the friend brought the dog to a shelter.”

The situation — which Vanderpump has denied is even an issue in an interview with TMZ — has even led to Kemsley’s kids “getting death treats” from animal lovers, the source added.

Regardless of what is known now, the drama will certainly be addressed in the upcoming ninth season of the reality series, which will also see the addition of new Housewife Denise Richards.

“I am so excited to join the cast of [RHOBH] as I am a huge fan of the show,” Richards told PEOPLE at the time her new gig was announced.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return later this year on Bravo.