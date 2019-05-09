‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Letting ‘Bygones Be Bygones’ With Brandi Glanville

Kyle Richards has had a change of heart when it comes to former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Brandi Glanville.

In a new interview with E! News’ Justin Sylvester on Just the Sip, the American Woman executive producer revealed that since their feuding days on RHOBH, she has run into Glanville a number of times, especially recently.

“We do an after show for Bravo… [and] I was filming one of those one day and as I was leaving, I hear Brandi’s voice in the makeup room. I was like, ‘They booked Brandi right after me and we’re overlapping each other?’ I went in and she was as nice as could be,” Richards recalled of their encounter.

Later, Richards admitted the two had another “really nice” encounter by complete chance.

“I bumped into her at Christmastime at the post office and it was, ‘Hi, how are you?,’ and she was just really nice,” the reality personality added.

It was these encounters that led her to rethink the grudge she was holding against Glanville.

“She’s always watching the show and she’s kind of put in her two cents about watching this season,” she said. “She’s just really nice and I left there and I thought, ‘You know, life is too short. You gotta let bygones be bygones.’”

“I just sort of turned a corner in my head,” the reality personality added, clarifying that despite putting their feuding to bed, they aren’t exactly “singing ‘Kumbaya’ together.”

In fact, the RHOBH star reminded the outlet that Glanville still has her blocked on Twitter, but noted that they’re following one another again on Instagram at least.

Fans of the Bravo show have eagerly been awaiting Glanville’s role in this ongoing season, although it appears the cameo will be brief. It’s not clear what role she’ll play, but from the “Cheer b—!” in the trailer, it’s sure to be classic Glanville.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage