‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Fires Back at Troll’s ‘Too Old’ for Coachella Comment

It’s that time of year when celebrities and fans alike dress in their trendiest outfits to pose for that perfect Instagram photo at Coachella.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards posed with her best friend castmates, Lisa Rinna and Teddi Jo Mellencamp and before you know it, the trolls came out!

Richards titled the photo, “#Chaperones #coachella #helloKyle”

One troll immediately took to the comment section to say, “To old for the s— go home grandmas.”

“it’s too,” Richards fired back. “And you’re sitting home doing what?”

That wasn’t the only troll to speak their mind, someone else wrote, “grasping at their youth… Time for rinna to change her depends.”

Someone else wrote, “You’re no longer a ride or die friend. You’re just like the others. And it’s just a show. You really want to stick with the troublemakers? Call Brandi Glanville, maybe? Too bad, you were my 2nd favorite.”

Another person thought they were too old to be there as well saying, “Old women living through their kids. Weird. Boring. And strange. And if they were men, would be questioned.”

Not to worry RHOBH fans, while there was plenty of hate in the comment section, there was lots of love from IG users as well. One person said, “We’re not regular moms, we’re cool moms.”

One person stuck up for the reality star saying, “She’s just jealous” while someone else said, “People are really mean sorry about that you guys look fabulous.”

Another user seemed to be a fan of Richards style saying, “My fav sunglasses EVER !!! What & where !!!!!?!!?”

Kim Kardashians best friend Jonathan Cheban commented saying, “Fun.”

It’s no surprise people are jumping all over the reality star and her friends because all of them are wrapped up in something called “Puppygate.”

“I still don’t understand why they had such a severe reaction,” Richards said to Lisa Vanderpump in a blog post for Bravo. “It didn’t have to be like this. We could have sat down as two friends and talked it out, even if we ended up agreeing to disagree. That’s what friends do.”

“We don’t just tell each other what the other wants to hear,” she continued. “That’s not friendship. Contrary to some of the comments I’ve see, Lisa and I did have a real friendship. we have laughed, fought, and make up. We’ve had our ups and downs. Some friendships have more than others. I always felt our friendship was worth it.”