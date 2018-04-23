‘RHOBH’ Reunion: What Really Happened at Teddi's Beach House?

The ladies of Beverly Hills are bringing back the beach house drama.

Part one of the Real Housewives of of Beverly Hills reunion kicks off on Tuesday, April 24, and in a sneak peek of what's to come, which can be seen here, it's Kyle Richards versus Dorit Kemsley in the drama of Erika Girardi's beach house accommodations.

During a trip to Teddi Mellencamp's beach house earlier this season, Richards told the group she thought it was "weird" that Girardi had left early instead of sleeping over due to some uncomfortable menstrual symptoms. Kemsley, in turn, told Girardi that Richards had been upset with her for leaving, which led to Richards accusing the Beverly Beach designer of exaggerating things to cause drama.

In Tuesday's reunion, it appears that Kemsley is bringing up incident again.

"At the beach house, Kyle, I was sitting with Erika alone and I was uncomfortable because there were conversations that ensued the night before," she explained. "I didn't come to her and say, 'Kyle had this reaction,' and soon and so forth. I didn't."

Richards responded by telling Kemsley she created drama for no reason and "made a mountain out of a mole hill."

The argument then turned into who remembered what had happened correctly. "That is what happened, Kyle. You did have a very strong reaction," Kemsley said.

"My reaction was shown on camera … it wasn't huge," Richards responded, adding that editors would be likely to put the most dramatic footage on the show.

"No, no, no. You had a very strong reaction when the cameras went down," Kemsley alleged.

"You're exaggerating, Dorit. You remember things in a way no one else remembers it," Richards fired back.

Us Weekly reported that Girardi will also tell her side of the story during the reunion, and reveal that she's never lost her temper fully, despite snapping at Mellencamp earlier this season.

Instead, there's much deeper anger Giardi is hanging onto that she keeps inside.

The blame game will continue during part one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion on Bravo Tuesday, April 24, at 9 p.m ET.

Photo Credit: Bravo