Lisa Vanderpump Goes Head-to-Head With Bethenny Frankel in ‘RHOBH’ Crossover Episode

It’s a knock-down-drag-out feud between Housewives franchises during this week’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — Lisa Vanderpump vs. Bethenny Frankel.

The Real Housewives of New York City diva got dragged into Vanderpump’s disagreement with longtime friend and RHOBH castmate Kyle Richards in Tuesday’s episode, and quickly turned against Vanderpump for what Richards’ saw as abandonment during a confrontation with Dorit Kemsley in last week’s episode.

Vanderpump did try to apologize to Richards for keeping silent and trying to leave with Kemsley after Richards’ confronted the swimsuit designer for talking behind her back the night before. But Richards maintains Vanderpump treats Kemsley better than she, even after their decade of friendship. After a few (drunk) tears, the entire Housewife New York City trip group is not speaking.

Perhaps Lisa Rinna summed it up best Tuesday, saying in a confessional, “What they have is a threesome. And threesomes don’t work ever. They always lead to trouble.”

It’s then that Frankel makes her entrance, walking into Richards’ boutique for a fashion week event to support her friend of 25 years.

“It was a thank you, f— you,” Frankel said about the relayed actions of Vanderpump over Richard’s fight with Kemsley.”It was a thuck you, we call it.”

Vanderpump tries to make her case to Frankel when confronted, but in a confessional, she says, “Now Kyle’s got Bethenny as a backup, well, I have no problem going head-to-head with Bethenny.”

At the fashion week event, Vanderpump tells Frankel to settle down, saying she knows the look the Skinnygirl businesswoman is getting on her face, “and I know what’s coming in my direction.”

It’s then that Frankel asks the SUR owner with whom she’s a better friend, Kemsley or Richards, and the attention quickly turns to the former’s mysterious accent.

“Don’t start,” Vanderpump tells her. “You know exactly that you’re doing.”

Richards tries to explain the accent meanwhile, saying, “He’s [Kemsley’s husband P.K.] British, she’s from Connecticut.”

But Frankel won’t be told what to do. “No, I swear to god, don’t you f—ing tell me what I’m doing,” she says to Vanderpump. “Because you guys lie, I don’t lie. Not in this house!”

But even after another explosion this season, the Housewives are unable to move on from the friendship triangle drama.

Frankel even coaches Vanderpump in an apology, but the RHOBH matriarch throws in the classic Housewife deflection, “I’m sorry that you were upset.”

“What about just I’m really sorry,” Richards says in a confessional. “It’s hard for her to apologize. She has a hard time she admitting she did anything wrong.”

In the end, however, Richards gets her apology from Vanderpump, who admits she’s sticking by Kemsley in part due to her longtime friendship with her husband.

“Do you feel like anything’s at stake with us?” Richards retorts, to which Vanderpump answers in the affirmative.

“You hold me to a higher standard too,” Vanderpump says. “You would let Rinna say diddly squat, but me, if I say just one little thing, you’d be all over it.”

Vanderpump admits that her relationship with Kemsley is simply different, because they’ve only known each other just over a year. The two hug and make up with a final apology, a real one, from Vanderpump.

“I am sorry that I neglected you, and I didn’t realize you were that upset,” Vanderpump said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo