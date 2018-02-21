Dorit Kemsley Pits Lisa Vanderpump Against Kyle Richards on ‘RHOBH’

It’s Lisa Vanderpump versus Kyle Richards this week on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as Dorit Kemsley continues to drive a wedge between the two OG Housewives.

New York Fashion Week may have started off as fun for the ladies of Beverly Hills, but after Richards reveals to Vanderpump all the things that Kemsley has been saying about the Vanderpump Rules star, things start to go downhill for all sides of the friendship triangle.

“What did she say, exactly?” Vanderpump asks.

“Jealous and insecure, that you’re needy,” Richards responded.

“She said I’m jealous, I’m needy, I’m insecure… what else?” Vanderpump exclaims, in shock, adding, “That really hurts my feelings.”

Richards then confronts Kemsley over her constant stirring of the pot, despite the party they’re all attending being in her honor.

“I feel f—ed over,” Richards says, side-eyeing Vanderpump for “not standing up for herself.”

Kemsley decides she’s going to leave the party in a huff and take a cab home by herself. Why? “Because I don’t want to be bothered with this s—,” she tells Richards and Vanderpump.

Vanderpump offers to leave with her, which doesn’t sit well with Richards.

“I mean, it was one thing not to have my back inside,” she explains in a confessional. “But now Lisa is offering a ride to Dorit, who’s been gossiping about her? Lisa completely holds me to a different standard. Any time I have ever said anything remotely unflattering, she has punished me.”

“It doesn’t matter what’s gone down,” Vanderpump says, rationalizing her decision. “I believe Dorit, and my relationship and friendship supersedes anything that has been said. If she is insistent on going home on her own in a taxi, then I will be going with her.”

While Erika Jayne convinced Kemsley to just go home with the group, Richards sits in the van, crying.

“I don’t want you to cry,” Vanderpump tells her oldest friend. But Richards won’t have it.

“Just leave me the f— alone, Lisa,” she says. “Leave me the f— alone.”

“I know for a fact that what Dorit has said upset Lisa and hurt her feelings,” Richards says in a confessional. “I’m not even mad at Dorit anymore, I’m confused by [Vanderpump’s] behavior.”

On Vanderpump’s side, she defends her stoic demeanor in the face of such abuse, and says it’s not exactly her idea of a good time to hear her friends fight all night, but when Richards’ refuses to accept her declaration of friendship, she decides to go to bed, leaving the fight unresolved.

Will the original Housewives be able to make up and make nice?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Bravo