Erika Girardi Calls out Castmates’ ‘Pretend Amnesia’ in Midseason ‘RHOBH’ Trailer

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may have had nothing better to argue about than stemware during the first half of this season, but a midseason trailer released Tuesday shows there’s much more drama to come.

Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump and Teddi Mellencamp are heading to Berlin this season, where they take on horseback riding, which doesn’t go great for some of the less equestrian of the Housewives.

“I’m not ready to die with these women in Berlin,” Rinna says in the trailer, laughing.



The 54-year-old also shows off her rockin’ bod in some sexy lingerie in the trailer, possibly on her way to the group’s trip to a sex club, where Girardi performs “XXPEN$IVE” wearing red latex bondage gear.

But not everything can be German beers and latex. There’s much more drama to come this season, with the usually-cool Girardi calling out one of her castmates.

“I have one issue: pretend amnesia,” Girardi tells the women. Vanderpump also tells Girardi, “It’s taken me two f—ing years to get close to you.”

Girardi is regularly accused of being closed off to some of her fellow Housewives, revealing only earlier this season that she had never met her father until she was 25.

“The first time I met my father was when I was 25. I was visiting here in Los Angeles, I had not moved here yet. And he came down to meet me,” she said. “It wasn’t emotional, it was like meeting a stranger.”

“At the same time, I don’t feel like I’m missing something in my life. It’s okay in hindsight because everything turned out good … I don’t have this relationship but I have a lot of other fabulous relationships. I have a great marriage, great son, great family,” Girardi continued.

Mellencamp may also be testing her limits with the RHOBH crew during her first season on the show.

The trailer ends with the accountability coach storming out of an outing and getting into a cab crying. Girardi, meanwhile is caught referring to someone as “Miss Cry Baby.”

We can’t wait to see what the remainder of the season has in store.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Bravo