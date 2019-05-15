‘RHOBH’: Lisa Vanderpump Takes Lie Detector Test After ‘PuppyGate’ Drama

Lisa Vanderpump is putting her money where her mouth is when it comes to #PuppyGate.

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump commiserated with Camille Grammer about the end of her friendships with the other costars after drama that began with a story leaked to Radar about Dorit Kemsley abandoning a Vanderpump Dogs rescue pooch.

“If you were to come to my wedding — which, you know that I would love for you to be there — I would want you to feel comfortable within the group,” Grammer said of her nuptials to David C. Meyer in October. “Of course I want you there, so will you come?”

“I’ve always cared about you, you know that,” Vanderpump replied solemnly. “I just — I can’t make the wedding.”

While Grammer appeared disappointed, she said she understood Vanderpump’s issue with the other women and wouldn’t want her to feel uncomfortable at what was supposed to be a happy occasion.

“Well, you can invite me and cancel everyone else!” Vanderpump half-joked, adding to the camera later, “As much as I want to see Camille get married, I’m not gonna put myself in that situation with them all against me,” she later vented in a confessional. “Let The Real B—es of Beverly Hills go on their own.”

Grammer insisted she still felt there was “a lot of love” between Vanderpump and the other Housewives, including longtime best friend Kyle Richards, but the restaurateur insisted her co-stars were set on making her feel like a “terrible person.”

“What am I supposed to do? Take a lie-detector test? Is that what they want me to do?” she asked.

The bride-to-be didn’t see that as a necessary step, but Vanderpump appeared to grab onto the idea, ordering a professional lie detecting proctor to determine the truth of the #PuppyGate matter.

“This is going to be scored as if it was a serious criminal test using federal guidelines,” the proctor told Vanderpump, hookinh her up to the equipment. “If she’s lying, I’m going to catch it in a second.”

“I’m scared. My stomach’s turning over,” the reality star told her Vanderpump Dogs business partner, John Sessa. “What have you gotten me into?”

The proctor began with a telling question, asking, “Have you ever given a story to RadarOnline?” in reference to a pivotal part in the dog drama.

“This is quite tight, this blood pressure thing, isn’t it?” Vanderpump asked before the screen went dark and “To be continued…” appeared. Looks like we’ll have to wait until next week to see the results.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

