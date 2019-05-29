‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards Spar Years After Bunnygate

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills took a trip back to Season 7 drama this week, with Lisa Rinna going head-to-head with Kim Richards years after Bunnygate.

Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show brought the two women back together for possibly the first time since one of the most awkward moments in Housewives history, when Richards returned a stuffed rabbit given to her by Rinna as a present for her newborn grandson, citing the unkind comments Rinna had made about her sobriety throughout the season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two former nemeses came together at Kim’s sister Kyle Richard’s Halloween party, where Rinna was dressed as co-star Erika Girardi’s pop star persona, Erika Jayne.

As Rinna flipped the bird in a group photo, Kim quipped to Kyle, “I feel like that’s intended for me.”

“You know what? I want to say one thing, Kim. You giving Lisa Rinna that bunny was really c—y,” Rinna then shouted, fully in character. “Giving Lisa Rinna that bunny was really c—y.”

The crude outburst shocked Kim, who told the camera, “She didn’t need to be crude and rude and disrespectful.”

While Rinna claimed it was simply her embodying their co-star, Kyle wasn’t buying it, replying, “Erika does not do that.”

Piling on, Kim added, “I don’t recall Erika being quite like that.”

After the awkward moment, Kim opened up about her feelings to Camille Grammer, Denise Richards and Dorit Kemsley, saying she found Rinna’s joke “wrong.”

“When is somebody gonna grow up? And obviously it’s not her, running around in Erika Jayne’s ponytail,” Kim told them.

“I think she looks great,” Denise rebutted, defending her friend. “Why is she talking about her costume? … That has nothing to do with her costume. Isn’t it a f—ing stuffed animal that we’re talking about? And you know what? It really hurt her feelings.”

“That is a lie,” Kim told Denise, who shot back, “It’s not a f—ing lie, Kim. It hurt her feelings. … Let it f—ing go. It wasn’t the best thing to say, no, but it’s not anything to annihilate her [over].”

Despite Kyle’s insistence that her sister’s feelings her valid, Denise was adamant, “They need to let it f—ing go. Who cares about some fuzzy f—ing bunny?”

After their initial sniping, it did appear that Rinna and Kim were willing to forgive, if not forget, with the two coming together under calmer circumstances.

“I’m not looking for a fight, Lisa. First of all, I think you look beautiful,” Kim told Rinna, who admitted, “I have definitely been over-the-top and in character tonight. I will say that.”

In the end, Kim apologized for returning the bunny peace offering, while Rinna apologized for “whatever has happened between us.”

“Let’s just forgive each other, all right?” Kim answered. “Let’s see how long we can do this.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo