‘RHOBH’s Kyle Richards Bawls Over Family Feud With Sisters

Kyle Richards opened up about her strained relationship with her sisters.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star broke down while at lunch with co-star Dorit Kemsley as she talked about how she couldn’t share good news with her sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton.

The sisters had a falling out after Richards sold a show, American Woman, based on their mother’s life 1970s, according to The Daily Mail.

The conversation was brought up after Richards announced she had sold two more shows, but felt like she could not call her sisters to share the good news.

“I am going to cheer you on like your own mother would,” Kemsley said, referencing Richards’ late mother Kathleen. Richards then suddenly started crying.

“Every time that Kathy succeeded or Kim or I did, my mom would always say, ‘This is a feather in all of our caps. We’re a team. We always stick together,’ ” Richards said.

Richards then said she used to be in daily contact with sisters Kathy, 58, and Kim, 53, until she took on her TV project as executive producer.

“But after producing American Woman, it’s changed. It has. I just want to be able to explain to them that these shows are inspired by my life, not theirs,”she said.

American Woman is set to premiere June 7 on the Paramount Network, with Alicia Silverstone attached to play the role of Kathleen Richards.

Richards said her relationship with Paris Hilton’s mother had deteriorated to the point that she’s not always invited over for Christmas.

Their relationship was further damaged as Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky previously worked for Kathy’s husband Rick Hilton, but left to start his own real estate company causing a bitter fallout between them.

“I love my sisters a lot. It’s very complicated,” she said.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.