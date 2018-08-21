‘RHOBH’ First Look: Denise Richards Joins Co-Stars Poolside

Denise Richards is embracing her new role as a Beverly Hills Housewife!

After announcing earlier this month that she would be appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a new cast member, the actress and model posed poolside with fellow Housewives Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna, as well as series regular Camille Grammer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Posing in an array of summery swimsuits, Richards fits right in — and it’s clear her co-stars are fans too!

“Support your local girl gang #90210 🐠🌺☀️💦” Kemsley captioned the photo, making it clear where her alliances lie.

After years in the close circle of the Beverly Hills Housewives, Richards was rumored to be joining the cast by people close to production.

“She’s a huge Housewives fan and watches all of the shows. And she has close relationships with many of the women in real life, including Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna,” an insider told PEOPLE in July. “The timing was never right for her in the past, but the producers needed to shake the dynamic of the show up after a season without much conflict. She’s going to be a great fit. She’s not afraid of the drama. And she lives a glamorous, Hollywood life — which the show looks for.”

Richards confirmed to the publication just this month that she would be joining the show in the upcoming season.

“I am so excited to join the cast of [RHOBH] as I am a huge fan of the show,” she said, adding in reference to Kemsley’s husband’s role in the music industry.”I am looking forward to spending time with all the ladies… and hopefully meeting Boy George!!”

Richards also reportedly will be the highest-paid Housewife in the franchise’s history, bringing in $4 million over four years, a production source told Radar Online.

And while her storyline on the show will largely focus on her relationships with the other women, but it will also showcase her home life. Denise has three daughters, Sam, 14, Lola, 13 and Eloise, 7. She shares Sam and Lola with ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

Sheen may even be making an appearance on the series now that his ex is appearing on the show, cast member Kyle Richards teased earlier this week. He’ll at least be tuning in.

“I don’t really watch that show,” he told Entertainment Tonight this week, adding “No, but I know it’s a really popular and good for her. I’m sure it’s going to be a ball, you know?”

Photo credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images