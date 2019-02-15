‘RHOBH’: Charlie Sheen Will Not Appear Alongside Ex Denise Richards

Charlie Sheen is walking back implications that he will appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside ex-wife Denise Richards.

While the Two and a Half Men actor had previously hinted that he would make a cameo in his ex’s freshman season of RHOBH, he set the record straight with Extra this week.

“You’re gonna see the girls,” Sheen said of his daughters with Richards, Sam, 14, and Lola Rose, 13. “I don’t appear on shows I don’t watch.”

Sheen might not be making an appearance on the Bravo reality show, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t happy for his ex.

After Richards was announced as a new RHOBH cast member last summer, the actor told Entertainment Tonight, “I don’t really watch that show, but I know it’s really popular and good for her. I’m sure it’s going to be a ball, you know?”

He added at the time when asked about his possible role on the show that it had “not been confirmed,” adding, “I’m sure if they’re rolling and I pull up to drop off one of the girls, then I’ll be on it.”

Richards will have plenty going on with her storyline this season without Sheen, marrying husband Aaron Phypers in September with the cameras rolling at their Malibu wedding.

“I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life,” Richards told Bravo of the wedding soon after. “I can’t wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It has been a wild ride so far!”

Although Richards’ romance with Sheen didn’t work out, with the two divorcing in 2006 after four years of marriage, he told Extra there were no hard feelings between them after her wedding to Phypers.

“They seem happy,” he said of the newlyweds, “follow your heart.”

Richards has also been working to be the best mom she can to her youngest daughter, 7-year-old Eloise, whom she adopted as a single mom in 2011, and has since been diagnosed with a deletion in chromosome 8 that caused significant developmental delays.

“She wasn’t able to sit up on her own for a very long time, and she didn’t start walking until she was 2, and that was with physical therapy,” she told PEOPLE this week. “She can only say a handful of words. And there are times when she feels like her age in understanding, and then other times where it feels she’s emotionally 3 years old. It’s been challenging. I’m learning every day because they don’t really have a road map for her particular case.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

