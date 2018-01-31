Champagne or Wine? Etiquette Question Divides ‘RHOBH’ Cast

A minor point of drink etiquette is dividing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Fans laughed at the elitist ridiculousness last week when Dorit Kemsley made a stink of being served rosé in a champagne boat (which she kept incorrectly referring to as a “flute”) by Teddi Mellencamp’s bartender. The Bravo personality insisted she couldn’t possibly drink from an incorrect glass, and made the bartender re-serve her drink in the proper wine glass.

That was the last fans thought they would see of the great glassware debate of 2018, but they were wrong. Tuesday’s episode of the Bravo show turned the tiny spat into a full-blown feud and strike two for Mellencamp and Kemsley’s budding friendship.

“Lisa Vanderpump told me you were like, ‘Oh, I don’t like entertaining, there were some guests at my party that were upset about the glass they were drinking out of,” Kemsely says, confronting the new Housewife at husband PK’s 50th birthday party.

“You and I are gonna be a little bit different,” the laid back accountability coach responds, “and as long as you can say, ‘Yeah, you know what Teddi, you’re a lot f—ing different than I am and I like you for that…”

It’s then that she’s interrupted by a visibly tipsy Vanderpump and Kyle Richards, coming over to see what trouble their castmates are getting into to.

“Our thing, it’s so minute, it’s so silly,” Kemsley admits, “but then I hear from my friends that you’re having conversations about it.”

When Vanderpump begins to explain why Kemsley was upset by being served in the wrong glass, Mellencamp snaps, saying she feels like she’s being “talked down to.”

While the SUR owner backtracks, saying she doesn’t mean to talk down to her fellow equestrian, Kemsley doubles down.

“The fact that I know a wine glass from a champagne glass is etiquette,” she says.

“I know,” Mellencamp concedes. “You’re better than me in that 100 percent.”

But Kemsley already feels attacked. “I don’t know where in all of this, I became the villain!” she exclaims in a confessional.

Richards steps in to try and diffuse the tension and almost gets her head bit off.

“Are you her mouthpiece?” Kemsley snaps. “Are you her spokesperson? Then why are you chiming in and speaking for her.”

Backing off immediately, Richards decides to fight another day, over another piece of table setting.

“What the hell is Lisa Vanderpump then?” she asks the camera. “I mean are we only allowed to talk if we’re only backing Dorit? I don’t understand what’s happening here.”

“Whatever, you’re all psycho,” Richards tells her fellow Housewives before leaving.

And when Mellencamp tries to make up for the last time, Kemsley swats away her white flag.

“I’m not gonna get over it if you keep acting like a psycho b—,” she says before the show’s dramatic end.

Fans were not excited to be continuing the second nitpicking fight between Mellencamp and Kemsley this season.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

