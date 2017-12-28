‘RHOBH’ Alum Carlton Gebbia Responds to Assault Allegations

Carlton Gebbia is shocked, but not surprised, by her former housekeeper’s claims that she was abused during her tenure with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum.

Gebbia denies the claims made by her employee, identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit she filed against the Bravo personality Wednesday. In the lawsuit, she claims she was physically, emotionally and verbally abused while working as Gebbia’s housekeeper, nanny, personal assistant and driver, for six years before being let go.

But the reality TV personality told TMZ Thursday that she thinks the lawsuit against her stems from a dispute over jewelry that disappeared from her Beverly Hills home.

She claimed that when she asked Jane Doe to take a lie detector test to prove she didn’t steal the valuables, the woman stopped coming to work. When she returned after two weeks, she said the family decided to fire her.

She did admit to one part of the housekeeper’s lawsuit — hitting a TV with a baseball bat. But she claims that was just part of a joke with her kids.

Jane Doe’s version of the TV event was quite different, with her alleging a drunken Gebbia attacked her at home when she had texted her husband David Gebbia to tell him his wife had broken a TV with a baseball bat.

When Jane Doe tried to calm the former Housewife down, she claims she yelled at her and pushed her into the door.

The former employee claims she was badly injured and given two weeks off, but the next month was fired.

Photo credit: Twitter / @carlton1311