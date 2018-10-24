‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Alum Brandi Glanville ‘Shaken’ After Robbers Broke in While She Was Home With Kids

Brandi Glanville is shaken up after burglars broke into her Los Angeles home while she and her two sons were in the house.

People be very careful set your alarms even when you’re at home my house was burglarized yesterday while my kids and I were both there #scary — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) October 23, 2018

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum tweeted about the incident on Tuesday, encouraging her followers to maintain their home security.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“People be very careful set your alarms even when you’re at home my house was burglarized yesterday while my kids and I were both there,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #scary.

In another tweet she wrote that she has since purchased “new locks” and “privacy tint for windows.”

On Wednesday, she thanked her followers for their “kind words, prayers and best wishes. We are fine thank goodness!!! But I really appreciate you all for caring.”

Thank you everyone for your kind words, prayers and best wishes. We are fine thank goodness!!! But I really appreciate you all for caring. — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) October 24, 2018

The Unfiltered podcast host opened up about the incident to Us Weekly.

“I’m fine but just shaken up. This happened mid-day when the boys and I were home,” the 45-year-old said. “We have an alarm, but it wasn’t set because we were there and I felt safe in my home because we have a security system and gates.”

Glanville shares sons Mason, 15, and Jake, 11, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian and said she wonders what could have happened if one of them interrupted the thieves.

“[The] scariest thing is thinking what could’ve happened if either myself or one of my boys walked in on them in the process of robbing us,” Glanville said.

Earlier this year, Glanville opened up about ending her longstanding feud with LeAnn Rimes, who married Cibrian after the two of them admitted to an affair during Cibrian and Glanville’s marriage.

On Spender and Heidi Pratt’s podcast, Glanville said how hard it was initially to see Rimes interacting with her children.

“But now it’s like fine. I always say if you can’t beat them, join them,” Glanville adds. “She’s always going to post family photos, she’s always gonna say ‘my boys,’ she’s always gonna do that and I just have to accept it or I can continue to fight with her, which I don’t want to do. It took me a long time and I’m finally like, you know what, at least they love her.”

“We were having a birthday party just recently and we got into a really serious conversation,” she continued. “We just kind of had it out about what is right, what is wrong, what’s better for the kids, and what bothered me and what bothered her … It was hours of conversation, and it wasn’t all pleasant.”

Ultimately, Glanville and Rimes putting their feud to rest was the best for everyone, but especially Mason and Jake.

“They love her and she loves them — it’s like everyone’s happy,” says Glanville. “I think the hardest part was just her and I going at it, and now that that’s done, the kids are super happy. They’ve never been happier.”