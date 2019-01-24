‘RHOBH’ Alum Brandi Glanville Defends Her Cheeky Selfie

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Brandi Glanville, is showing off her buns for her #10YearChallenge with zero shame, and defending her backside after backlash.

After posting a photo on Instagram, some fans supported her decision to post her behind on social media, and some did not.

“Okay so I’ve had 2 kids butt here is my #10yearchallenge after one kid upper right and after 2 kids & decade now,” she wrote.

One commenter posted, “Wow you’re trying to hard I am not a hater but you do have 2 boys n that’s not right.”

Several others felt the same way and others quickly took to her defense, including Glanville herself.

“I don’t understand the problem with me as a mother of 2 in her mid 40’s posting a non pornographic picture of my a—!!!” the 46-year-old tweeted. “Wow the MEANGIRL backlash is REAL!!! I’m a mom& a sexual person. Im not dead & I’m proud of my body-Haters get over it.”

Glanville then took to Instagram again to post a clip of Regina George from Mean Girls and commented, “The comment section on my last post… #LoveYouMeanIt” with the lips emoji.

The reality star shares two kids with her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian.

Glanville has obviously stayed in shape despite her absence from RHOBH, but maybe she was just staying fit for her big return! Fans were shocked to see her appear in the Season 9 trailer saying, “Cheers, b—!” to Denise Richards — someone she’s mentioned to be close with.

The Big Brother alum left the popular Bravo show after season five, then making an appearance in season six, but since leaving, fans are demanding a full-time return.

“I miss the trips and the camaraderie,” she admits. “You really don’t, as a grown woman, get the chance to go out with six of your girlfriends, go travel the world, and get f—d up and have a good time. You really are lucky to see — I’m lucky to see my friends every other week for a quick lunch or dinner, ’cause I’m so busy, so you’re basically getting paid to have a party!’”

Andy Cohen — who is the Executive Producer of the show — said all it was going to take for the mom to return to the show is her establishing a genuine connection with the stars of the reality series.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET.