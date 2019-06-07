‘RHOA’ Star Tanya Sam Hospitalized After Car Accident

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Tanya Sam was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles following a car accident, according to Page Six. The Bravo TV personality suffered intestinal bleeding as a result of the crash, her rep said.

Sam, 40, reportedly felt OK after the accident, but later learned that her injuries were far more severe than bumps, bruises, aches and pains. She told followers in a now-deleted Instagram Story “seatbelt impact trauma” led to injuries “more serious than I thought,” Page Six shared.

The reality star reportedly didn’t go to the hospital right away. Roughly 30 hours after the accident, she decided to go to Cedars-Sinai to get checked out because she felt “pretty sick.” Her rep said she was “feeling dizzy and vomiting blood,” but doctors “took great care of her” and she’s on the mend.

Sam was in the hospital for two days before she was discharged, according to Page Six. Her rep told the outlet she is “doing well back home in Atlanta now.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was in Los Angeles with sister Tamara Sam and fiance Paul Judge. She posted a photo of herself with the pair on Thursday. In the caption, she showed her appreciation for their love and care post-accident.

Sam’s rep told Page Six she was equally “grateful for the love and concern and all the great wishes for a speedy recovery sent her way.”

During her visit to California, Sam attended a Wearable Art Gala, according to Bravo. She was photographed wearing a colorful cape gown featuring a thigh-high slip and spiky neon crown. She explained her outfit, designed by Zayden The Designer, on Instagram.

“His collection is called ‘The Perception of Us’ and centers around the misrepresentation of black designers in the fashion industry. The collection takes you through a timeline of what the black people have [experienced]. The print was digitally created by Zayden and is his own interpretation of [an] African tribes — the overall message is unity, strength and resilience,” she shared.

Sam appeared to be healthy during the event, despite the frightening experience she’d had.

She joined the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta during the most recent season, but wasn’t well-received by all her co-stars. Still, she told AOL “the experience has been incredible.”

“You go into this and people tell you what to expect, but until you really live it, you have no idea,” she said. “Now that the show’s aired and we’ve gone through it, I look back and see how much fun it was. I had a really good time. One of the biggest pluses to come out of all of this is that I’m just in love with the fans of this show.”

She continued, “They are so hardcore and those that love you, love you, and the ones that don’t, don’t. The community of people who have embraced me and are fine with my quirky personality has been really wonderful.”