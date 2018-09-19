‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Pregnant With First Baby 6 Years After Suffering Miscarriage

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is pregnant with her first child, with the reality star sharing her happy news with PEOPLE.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited [but] I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear,” Williams said, revealing that she had suffered a miscarriage six years ago.

“I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy,” she said. “So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before.”

Williams is expecting with boyfriend Dennis McKinley, and the baby will be the first child for both of them.

“The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me — it’s Dennis’ first child, just like me — and it’s something we’ve both always wanted … It’s like a dream come true,” Williams shared.

The Bravolebrity first revealed on social media in June that she was dating McKinley, with the two starting a relationship this year after having known each other for years.

“The pregnancy came from the left, but it definitely has brought us closer together because you realize when it sets in that you are actually bringing a life to this world, that you have become family overnight,” she said. “So now a lot of the things that we had talked about are a reality, and we work really hard at wanting to be a good couple and build a strong foundation for our new family that we’re going to have.”

Williams told her boyfriend the news in July, and the couple is currently preparing to meet their son or daughter. While they haven’t decided on a name yet, Williams revealed that McKinley has come up with a few different options.

“One of the names that we got rid of that he liked was Napoleon. [I was like], ‘I don’t know about that one for a boy!’” she said. “One of the names that he has absolutely settled on — I’m not settled on it yet — is PJ. PJ stands for Porsha Jr. He wants to name our daughter Porsha Jr.”

Williams added, “I’m not really sure because I think she’s going to be mad, like, ‘Really, Mom?’ And then I’m going to have to try to explain it and he’s probably going to deny that it was all his idea.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Paras Griffin