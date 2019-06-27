‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes’ Cryptic Tweet About Crossed Lines Has Fans Playing Detective

NeNe Leakes is the queen of saying more with less. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s latest tweet has fans grasping at straws trying to figure out what it all means.

Leakes, 51, tweeted a query to fans about catching a “husband/boyfriend” talking to “female employees” without relaying that information to their partner first. She added in the supposedly imagined schematic that the man in question claims the woman is strictly a “friend.”

“Did he cross any lines?” Leakes wondered. “He said, we never talked sex! I just needed some1 to talk 2.”

Despite a disclaimer from the Bravo TV personality that she was “askin 4 a friend,” fans couldn’t help but wonder if the scenario was about her own husband, Gregg Leakes.

“What the hell goin on?” one fan questioned in a reply tweet.

“Sounds like a storyline for ratings,” another tweeted.

“seems that will be your storyline for the next season of #RHOA,” a third speculated.

Leakes didn’t address fans worries that Gregg, whom Leakes struggled to maintain a relationship with amid his battle with cancer last season, had strayed from their marriage. The actress/reality star previously said she was considering divorcing her husband, though they’re still together.

During the reunion special, Leakes revealed she and Gregg were sleeping in separate rooms. Asked by host Andy Cohen if their marriage could be saved, Gregg said he was open to trying while NeNe said she wasn’t so sure.

“I can’t tell you anything that I’m going to do,” she said. “I feel like I have been pushed up against a wall and I’m coming out as ‘no.’ … Anything is possible, we just have to see.”

Leakes did, however, retweet several outlets sharing her cryptic query.

Not everyone on social media believed the tweet was about Leakes’ relationship, however. Some thought it might be her way of throwing shade at co-star Porsha Williams. Williams recently called off her engagement to Dennis McKinley after eight months, according to PEOPLE.

“This is shade toward @Porsha4Real guarantee and I will not even answer this messy crap. really,” one Twitter user said, defending Williams.

Williams and McKinley’s break up comes just months after the birth of their daughter, Pilar. It’s unclear what caused the split, but Porsha was warned by several co-stars to be careful with her beau, apparently a known player.

Leakes hasn’t said any more about the drama. She has shared several fan answers to her question, but does not appear to be elaborating more on who she was talking about.